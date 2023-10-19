Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration is set to make waves in the streetwear universe. Centered around the prevalent workwear trend, this collaboration magnificently fuses Supreme's signature urban appeal with Dickies’ renowned practicality.

Fans can anticipate an ensemble that includes everything, from sophisticated leather work vests to trendy denim jeans. Such a diverse offering is a testament to both brands' commitment to innovation and style.

For those keen to snag a piece from this collection, it's crucial to note the upcoming global release dates: October 19 at 11 am ET for the United States, followed by October 21, 11 am JST for Japan and Seoul. The collection will be available on the official website of Supreme.

Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration comes with bomber jackets, beanies, and more

Here's an overview of all the items that are a part of the collection:

Leather Work Vest

One of the standout pieces from the Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration is the Leather Work Vest. This piece boasts premium leather construction, ensuring durability and a luxe feel.

Bomber Jacket

Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collection (Image via Supreme website)

Next in line is the Bomber Jacket, a nod to timeless streetwear. It is accentuated with faux fur details, adding a touch of sophistication.

L/S Shirt and Jersey

The Long Sleeve (L/S) Shirt and Jersey incorporate bold tree print camouflage. This design is both trendy and a perfect fit for the autumn palette.

Leather overalls

Glimpse of Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration (Image via Supreme website)

Making a statement in the collection are the leather overalls. Crafted with the finest leather, they bring both elegance and ruggedness to the fore.

Jeans

A staple in any collaboration, the jeans in this range offers unique denim washes, ensuring versatility in pairing with other items.

Beanie

Last, but certainly not least, the Beanie caps off the collection. Featuring a series of plaid patterns, it's the perfect accessory for the cooler months.

Historical Context: Supreme and Dickies

Supreme, originating in the streets of New York in 1994, quickly became a symbol of skate culture and urban fashion. Its limited releases and collaborations with iconic brands propelled it into streetwear legend status.

Dickies, on the other hand, has its roots in Texas since 1922 and was initially aimed at producing durable workwear for American laborers. Over the years, Dickies became synonymous with quality, durability, and classic style. Its work pants, in particular, became a favorite among both workers and urban fashion enthusiasts.

While Supreme is known for its contemporary style and high-profile collaborations, Dickies is celebrated for its timeless designs and reliable apparel. The Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration marks a blending of Supreme's edgy aesthetic with Dickies' utilitarian heritage.

Beanies from Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration (Image via Supreme website)

The Supreme x Dickies Fall 2023 collaboration is set to redefine streetwear with its blend of workwear aesthetics and modern design elements. With a diverse range of offerings, from premium leather goods to camouflaged shirts, there's something for every fashion enthusiast.