Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Prototype: Everything we know so far

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Prototype is all set to redefine style and exclusivity. One such collaboration that has been turning heads and setting trends is between streetwear giant Supreme and sportswear behemoth Nike.

Over the last two decades, their collaborative endeavors have produced some of the most sought-after sneakers, making waves in the fashion industry and among sneaker enthusiasts.

Their second collaboration, the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High prototype, released in 2003, is regarded as one of their most iconic offerings.

It paid homage to the “Be True To Your School” pack and initially proposed a design featuring gilded Nike branding on the silhouette’s mid-panels, a slight deviation from the final design adorned with gold stars.

For those looking to own a piece of sneaker history, the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High prototype is set to be auctioned.

Bidding is open from September 26 to October 3 on JOOPITER.com, a digital auction house founded by Pharrell in 2022, which curates content and cultural artifacts on a global scale.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High prototype offers a unique perspective into the creative process behind one of the most iconic sneaker collaborations.

The prototypes, previously thought to have been destroyed or securely stored away, have resurfaced, providing aficionados with an opportunity to explore the evolution of this legendary design.

JOOPITER, the platform facilitating the auction, is known for bringing rare and valuable items to the market. The auctioning of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High prototype marks their fifth sale, further marking their reputation as a curator of exclusive content and cultural artifacts.

Supreme and Nike SB Dunk High prototype: A collab every sneakerhead has been waiting for

This collaboration spans nearly two decades, with each release being eagerly anticipated by the global sneaker community. The Supreme and Nike SB Dunk High prototype collaboration brings in the creativity and innovation, combining Supreme’s streetwear aesthetic with Nike’s athletic functionality.

The prototype showcases an alternate design, featuring gilded Nike branding on the mid-panels, offering a glimpse into what could have been. Grabbing one of these pairs is like a dream for any sneakerhead or fashion enthusiast.

The availability of three pairs of this rare prototype through JOOPITER’s auction allows enthusiasts and collectors a chance to acquire a tangible piece of sneaker history.

The collaboration between Supreme and Nike continues to bring creativity in the sneaker world. Plus, the availability of this rare design offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of that legacy.

The auction invites bids from those looking to add this exclusive piece to their collection, embodying the enduring allure of Supreme and Nike collaborations.

