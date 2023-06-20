Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cement" sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

Sportswear giant Nike is renewing its partnership with the New York City-based streetwear giant Supreme to launch a brand-new SB Dunk sneaker pack. The sneaker pack will feature two makeovers on the SB Dunk Low sneaker model in "Grey" and "Black" color schemes.

The reports of the latest sneaker pack come after the duo previously unveiled a "Rammellezee" sneaker pack featuring SB Dunk Low and SB Dunk High makeovers. The New York imprint is joining the Swoosh label's skateboarding team after they most recently released SB Blazer makeovers on September 10, 2022.

Official images for the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker pack haven't been revealed by the Swoosh label. However, the sneaker leaker Instagram account Supreme Drops (@dropsgg) revealed mock-up images for the sneakers.

Additionally, there has been no announcement about the official release date of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker pack either. However, according to the SNKR DUNK magazine media outlet, the pair will be released during Fall-Winter 2023.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk low sneaker pack will feature grey and black makeovers

The upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Dunk low sneaker pack will feature grey and black makeovers (Image via @dropsgg/Instagram)

The New York-based Supreme was established in April 1994, and ever since, it has reached the top in the streetwear and fashion industry. The company has been great at collaborations, one of the most popular of which is with Nike. The duo kick-started their partnership in 2002 and have continued to give iconic makeovers to classic sneaker models that sneakerheads love.

Now, the duo has prepared two unique makeovers of SB Dunk Low with the popular elephant print. The makeover demands attention with its bold graphics and mesmerizing visuals. The official site introduces the SB Dunk sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

It adds:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

While official images for either of the makeovers of the collaborative pack haven't been released, a few mockups by the Supreme Drops page were revealed.

In the mockups, the sneaker pack came constructed out of a mix of leather and suede material. The first sneaker's upper comes clad in black leather, which is placed upon the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, and heel tabs. The black leather contrasts with greyscale elephant print overlays, which are added upon the forefoot, lacing system, and heel counters.

𝖒𝖎𝖙𝖘𝖚 @Mitsu_Aizawa

"Cement Pack"



発売日未定



#mmmリーク リーク情報はこちら



IG:cop_o_clock 🫡 Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low"Cement Pack"発売日未定リーク情報はこちらIG:cop_o_clock 🫡 Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low"Cement Pack"発売日未定👟#mmmリーク 👈リーク情報はこちらIG:cop_o_clock 🫡 https://t.co/GQZCTeSy65

The look is finished off with the black-hued profile swooshes placed on the lateral and medial sides and the black sole unit. The second shoe in the collection comes clad in grey-hued leather, which is placed upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and heel tabs.

The same greyscale overlays are added to the grey sneakers. The look is finished off with silver metallic profile swooshes, dark gray midsoles, and light gray rubber outsoles. The entire sneaker pack is reported to be released via Nike, Supreme, and select retailers.

As mentioned earlier, there are no details about the price or the release date of the sneakers announced yet but they are expected to drop during Fall-Winter 2023.

Poll : 0 votes