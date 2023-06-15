Nike x Supreme SB Dunk sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

Sportswear giant Nike is renewing its partnership with the New York City-based fashion and streetwear label Supreme to launch a brand-new SB Dunk sneaker pack. The pack will feature two sneakers: an SB Dunk Low and an SB Dunk High.

The New York imprint is reconnecting with the Swoosh label's skateboarding team after they dropped the SB Blazers makeover on September 10, 2022. Besides the skateboarding department, the Swoosh label and Supreme's partnership has been in continuous works, with the most recent collaboration being the Air Bakin makeover on March 2, 2023.

The latest Supreme SB Dunk high and low sneakers come in the artwork of multi-hyphenate artist Rammellzee. The pack is expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, Supreme, and select retailers.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the sneaker pack yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the collaborative pack will likely drop in July 2023.

Nike x Supreme SB Dunk sneaker pack features High and Low makeovers with artistic "Rammellzee" prints

The upcoming Nike x Supreme SB Dunk sneaker pack, which features SB Dunk Low "Rammellzee" and SB Dunk High "Rammellzee" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The streetwear and lifestyle brand Supreme was established in April 1994, and ever since, it has reached the top of its game. The company has been great at collaborations, one of the most popular of which is Nike. These two brands have been in a partnership since 2002 and have continued to give iconic makeovers to classic sneaker models.

The dynamic duo's collaborative products have reached top-dollars resale prices. Now, the duo has prepared two unique makeovers of SB Dunk models with an artistic touch. The makeover demands attention with its bold graphics and mesmerizing visuals. The official site introduces the SB Dunk sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

Juiced @JuicedIO The new Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low & High collaboration is reportedly releasing next month 🤯 The new Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low & High collaboration is reportedly releasing next month 🤯 https://t.co/wSD9MYIEXH

The first makeover is SB Dunk Low, constructed from canvas and suede material. The shoe's base is made with canvas material in a beige hue, decorated with multiple artworks from late designer Rammellzee. The artwork is placed upon the vamp, mid-panels, ankle collars, and heel counters.

The base is overlaid with the black suede material, which is continued upon the profile swoosh logos. The second shoe in the collection is the SB Dunk High, which comes clad in white and multi-colored. The white base is accentuated with the multi-colored "Rammellzee" artwork.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Rate for this pair ? Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Rammellzee”Rate for this pair ? Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Rammellzee” 🎱👀 Rate for this pair ? https://t.co/60LjAIlReH

Branding details are added upon the shoes with the "SUPREME" lace dubrae, tongue tags, "WORLD FAMOUS" branding, and collaborative hangtags. The look is finished off with black stitched midsoles and gum rubber outsoles.

The SB Dunk "Rammellzee" sneakers are expected to release in July 2023.

Poll : 0 votes