Surrounded (2023) ending explained: Does Tommy die in the end?

Surrounded, one of the finest films of 2023, left an ever-lasting impact on fans and critics with its hard-hitting storyline and impressive performances. The Western drama revolves around Mo Washington, a freedwoman, who takes up the responsibility of holding Tommy Walsh, a dangerous dacoit captive, as his gang tries to rescue him.

Former Buffalo Soldier Mo Washington travels West to lay claim on a gold mine. After her stagecoach is ambushed, Mo is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit's gang tries to free him.

It is directed and produced by Anthony Mandler, who rose to fame on Monster. The film stars renowned actors, namely Letitia Wright, Jason Michael Berman, Aaron L. Gilbert, Derek Iger, and Ade O’Adesina.

Surrounded features an intense climax in which Mo kills Tommy and finds freedom.

What happens to Tommy in Surrounded?

The film Surrounded focuses on Mo Washington, a former Buffalo soldier who travels to Colorado disguised as a man to lay claim to a gold mine. However, the journey becomes a nightmare when road agents track down her stagecoach and try to loot passengers. Mr. Fields, one of the passengers, soon identifies the group’s leader as Tommy, a notorious robber who looted a bank, which leads to an intense confrontation between them.

Meanwhile, the stagecoach approaches a cliff, which forces the passengers to jump out of it. This allows Mo to take the outlaw captive and kill his men. Tommy soon realizes that Mo is a woman and blackmails her.

He also hurls racial insults at her, which prompts her to assault him. Meanwhile, Mo returns to the crash site to find the gold mine’s deed but learns that the paper has been damaged. Tommy tries to escape again but a group of Native Americans foils his attempts.

Mo and Tommy eventually become more tolerant of each other. The audience learns that Mo masquerades as a man to join the army and earn her daily bread. After leaving her post, she brought a gold claim to build a better future.

Back in the present, Will Clay arrives on the scene and tries to ‘help’ Mo. He asks her to take Tommy to his farm and collect the bounty in the morning. Tommy warns Mo that the man is a bounty hunter, however, she ignores him. Mo eventually realizes that he was right and confronts Will which leads to a scuffle in which she kills him.

The next morning, Tommy’s men arrive to rescue him, which forces Mo to attack him and run for her life. He soon regains consciousness and asks his men to find her. However, Mo is successful in disposing of his men. After finding Mo, Tommy proposes a mutually beneficial deal, which she rejects, leading to a duel between them in which she shoots him even before he raises his pistol.

What happens to Mo after the showdown with Tommy?

Towards the end of Surrounded, Mr Wheeler makes an appearance on-screen with the Sheriff and finds Mo resting under a tree with bodies around her. She tells them that Tommy’s men knocked her out and she was surrounded by bodies when she woke up. The Sheriff concludes that two rival groups fought and killed each other.

Mr Wheeler and the Sheriff then point out that Tommy was a wanted criminal and his death is good news. The men then head to a saloon for a drink while Mo buries the bodies, which essentially means that Mo gets away with his murder.

Mo faces a dilemma towards the end

As Mo buries the bodies, she notices a grave with a cross made of branches. She then removes the stones to find a bag full of cash. She hesitates at first but eventually decides to keep the money. She realizes that she has lost the land but found something more valuable, and concludes that meeting Tommy wasn’t bad luck but her destiny.

Surrounded has impressed critics with its compelling narrative and exemplary performances delivered by the cast members. The Western film holds an approval rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and this is based on 26 reviews. Additionally, it has a rating of 6 on IMDb based on 1,427 votes.

Surrounded is available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video.

