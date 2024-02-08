Who stars in the cast of Surrounded 2023? Full list explored

Surrounded, which premiered at the Sun Valley Film Festival on April 2, 2023, left an indelible impact on viewers with its captivating screenplay and impressive performances.

Set five years after the Civil War, the Western drama centers on a former Buffalo soldier who is assigned the daunting task of holding an outlaw captive even as his gang tries to free him.

According to IMDb, its synopsis reads:

"Former Buffalo Soldier Mo Washington travels West to lay claim on a gold mine. After her stagecoach is ambushed, Mo is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit's gang tries to free him."

Surrounded is directed by Anthony Mandler, who rose to fame with his work on Monster. He is also a producer on the film with Jason Michael Berman, Aaron L. Gilbert, Derek Iger, Ade O’Adesina, and Letitia Wright.

Surrounded: Meet the cast

1) Letitia Wright as Mo Washington

The film stars Letitia Wright as Mo Washington, a freedwoman who travels to the West disguised as a man to lay claim to a gold mine. Letitia is best known for her portrayal of Shuri in Black Panther. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Her film credits also include Urban Myth, Death on the Nile, The Silent Twins, and Ready Player One. Beyond her work in films, she has received acclaim for her work on shows such as Black Mirror, Doctor Who, and Small Axe.

2) Jamie Bell as Tommy Walsh

Jamie Bell plays Tommy Walsh, a legendary outlaw, in Surrounded. He rose to fame with his BAFTA Award-winning performance in Billy Elliot. He then consolidated his standing in the industry with his work in King Kong, Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Jumper, and Fantastic Four.

Additionally, he has appeared on TV shows like Close and True, Turn: Washington's Spies, and Shining Girls.

3) Michael K Williams as Will Clay

Michael K. Williams died of a drug overdose on September 6, 2021. Surrounded is his final role. The actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire.

He then consolidated his standing with his performances on shows such as Alias, Six Degrees, and Boardwalk Empire. He also appeared in films such as The Gambler, Captive, Ghostbusters, Critical Thinking, and Arkansas.

4) Jeffrey Donovan as Wheeler

The film features Jeffrey Donovan in the role of Wheeler. He impressed fans with his portrayal of Michael Westen on Burn Notice. His television credits also include Fargo, Law & Order, and Shut Eye.

Additionally, he had a voice role in Invincible. Beyond his TV roles, he has appeared in films such as Hitch, Believe in Me, LBJ, and J. Edgar.

The cast also includes:

Kevin Wiggins as Curly

Brett Gelman as Mr. Fields

Luce Rains as Goldie

Andrew Pagana as Andy

Augusta-Allen Jones as Mrs. Borders

Where to watch Surrounded

The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in UHD for $5.99. Viewers also have the option to purchase Surrounded for $14.99. It is also available to stream on Vudu and Apple TV+. Viewers can explore these options if they don’t have access to Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the film received rave reviews upon release. It holds an approval rating of 88% based on 26 reviews. According to Noel Murray, the film works because of the ‘powerful dynamic’ between the lead characters.

He writes:

"Wright and Bell have a powerful dynamic, with her playing Mo as quietly ferocious and him playing Tommy as brashly theatrical."

Additionally, Surrounded has an IMDb score of 6 based on 1,427 votes.

