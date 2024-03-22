Survivor 46: Bhanu reflects on his infamous yelling at the sky moment after elimination

Bhanu Gopal, a contestant on Survivor 46, recently reflected on the emotional moment when he yelled at God for putting him on the game in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. In the latest episode, which aired on March 20 on CBS at 8 pm ET, fans saw Bhanu Gopal, another superfan turned contestant.

With Bhanu's departure, team Yanu faced another setback, losing their third player after Jelinsky and Jess' eliminations.

Being a superfan, Bhanu claimed to have watched all the episodes of his favorite show in the same interview, but his fandom didn't help when it came to surviving the island, leading up to the moment he expressed frustration towards God.

What did Bhanu Gopal from Survivor 46 have to say about the moment he yelled at God?

In episode 4, titled Don't Touch The Oven, tribe Yanu faced a challenging immunity challenge, prompting intense efforts from all members, particularly Bhanu. While doing so, he had many moments when his emotions took over, leading to moments such as when he begged Tiffany to get him the immunity idol and the moment when he yelled at his God.

Looking at the sky, Bhanu screamed,

"I'm mad at myself and I’m at him. If this is what you wanted and you wanted to end my story so soon you shouldn’t have put me on Survivor in the first place!" Etching the moment in Survivor history."

Interviewing Bhanu after his elimination from the show, Entertainment Weekly asked him about his yelling, as it was such a striking moment. Referencing the scene, the interviewer asked him,

"Can you walk me through what was going on in that moment for you?"

Bhanu had quite a descriptive answer to give as an explanation for his emotions, which led to that moment. Bhanu explained how talking to himself is something he usually does to get answers. So when his tribe was losing, he searched within for answers, asking himself,

"What could I do in order to stay in the game? Just give me something."

He then spoke about turning to God when you don't find answers elsewhere. He said,

"When everything falls, when logic is out, that's when you turn to God. And I was like. “Show me that you're listening to me.” And then you see a glimmer of that rainbow. So God is saying that, “No, we don't want you to change because what if they train you and you become something else that you are not. No honey, go home."

Justifying his yelling at God on Survivor, he considered the rainbow a miracle that pointed him in the right direction. He said,

"'It's just that the game went the way it went. It's the luck of the draw,' which meant he didn't have regrets over whatever ensued."

He also said he would have ended up questioning himself or God further in the game if he managed to survive through this round, saying,

"I would've gone to the next one and then I would've like: Okay, how do I get through this?"

New episodes of Survivor season 46 air on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.