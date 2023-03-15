Survivor season 44 episode 3 release date and air time on CBS

Emmy-winning reality show Survivor season 44 is taking place on the Fiji islands for 26 days. Survivor season 44 episode 3 is scheduled for Wednesday, 15 March, at 8 pm (ET) on the CBS network.

On December 20, 2022, the 43rd season ended, and in the spring, the show began its 44th season. Mike Gabler won the trophy in Survival's previous season, which resulted in both positive and negative reactions from fans.

The show is hosted by Jeff Probst, who has been joined by 18 castaways from across the country with varied backgrounds and experiences.

According to the official synopsis of the show:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

Last week, the castaways were seen fighting for dominance and have been divided into three tribes - Orange Tribe, Green Tribe, and Purple Tribe.

With Survivor season 44's new episodes, who stands to benefit?

The show debuted on March 1, 2023, and is now on its third episode. Members have to set up camps and navigate difficult situations to beat the challenges they face. In every week's episode, viewers see how the survivors are building a name for themselves through their hard work.

The synopsis of episode 3, titled Sneaky Little Snake, reads:

“A budding romance could become an easy target for one tribe; one castaway hopes to convince the tribe of their worth to stay another day.”

Based on the first sneak peek released by the show, fans can expect:

“A budding romance could become an easy target for one tribe. Also, one castaway hopes to convince the tribe of their worth to stay another day.”

In a second sneak peek of the show, many complained that Yam Yam snored at night, but Sarah explained that his behavior and his humor are things she appreciates.

Further episodes of Survivor season 44 could be impacted by Sarah's Advantage

With each challenge overcome, viewers will find out who will be the last one standing at the end of the season. Carolyn and Danny are the two contestants who are excelling this season. In terms of physical fitness, Danny is a huge asset to his tribe, and he has one over at the Soka tribe as well.

Carolyn, on the other hand, managed to escape the previous episode without any involvement from Tika. Despite Matthew's attempts to find an idol in Ratu, he was unable to find anything. At this stage of the game, any advantage can have a significant impact. Also, Lauren can use the Bank Your Vote advantage from Ratu to make a difference in future episodes.

Sarah's inheritance advantage in Tika can play an important role in the game. If she wishes to gain some power later on, this advantage could be beneficial to her. In other words, it depends on when and where she uses it.

Stay tuned to CBS this Wednesday to catch Survivor Season 44 Episode 3.

