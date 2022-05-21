Susan Roces children: All about her daughter, Grace Poe as Phillipines actress died aged 80

Filipino actress and producer Susan Roces passed away on May 20 at 80. The Office of Senator Grace Poe issued an official statement and said,

“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces. She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends.”

The statement continued and mentioned,

“She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindness. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie – FPJ. We will miss her sorely, but we celebrate a life well-lived. Susan Roces – daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina, and a national treasure.”

Susan’s cause of death and further details related to her funeral were not revealed.

Children of Susan Roces

Grace Poe is a famous politician, businesswoman, educator, and philanthropist (Image via Mohd Rasfan/Getty Images)

Susan Roces was married to Fernando Poe Jr., and they had an adopted daughter, Grace Poe.

Grace is a Filipina senator, entrepreneur, educator, and philanthropist. She has been in office since 2013 and was the head of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) from 2010 to 2012.

The 53-year-old went to the University of the Philippines and majored in development studies. She then transferred to Boston College in Massachusetts and earned a degree in political science. She lived in Fairfax, Virginia, for around 12 years.

Following her father's death, she started to pursue the rights over election results and campaigned against alleged electoral fraud. She ran for a seat in the Philippine Senate during the 2013 election and won around 20 million votes.

She was a candidate for the 2016 presidential election and was placed third in the presidential race count. She was then re-elected as a senator with 22 million votes in May 2019.

Grace is married to Teodoro Misael Daniel “Neil” Vera Llamanzares, a United States Air Force veteran. She welcomed her son, Brian, in April 1992 and two daughters – Hanna in 1998 and Nika in 2004.

About Susan Roces

Born Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora-Poe on July 28, 1941, she was primarily known as the Queen of Philippine Movies and appeared in more than 130 films.

She won five FAMAS Awards and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the FAP Awards for her long-term career and contribution to Philippine cinema. The Philippine Post Office honored her with a stamp, and she was recognized among "ten outstanding Filipinos".

Susan Roces was a part of the film industry for around 70 years. She made her film debut with Mga Bituin ng Kinabukasan, released in 1952. She appeared in other popular Filipino movies like Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw, Gumising Ka Maruja, Mano Po and Patayin Mo sa Sindak si Barbara. She last appeared on FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

Her mother was of Jewish descent, and her father was of Spanish and Chinese descent. She was a member of the country’s most prominent clan, the Locsin family of Negros Occidental.

Roces is survived by her daughter Grace Poe. Her husband, Fernando Poe Jr., was an actor, film director, producer, screenwriter, and politician. Fernando passed away on December 14, 2004.

