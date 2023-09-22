SurrealEstate season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of SurrealEstate is expected to premiere in the US on Syfy on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The show tells the story of a real estate agent who has a mysterious spiritual connection that lets him communicate with ghosts. He, along with his team, helps his clients negotiate with evil spirits in various haunted houses. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show reads:

''Real estate agent Luke Roman is the owner of The Roman Agency, a boutique residential real estate brokerage specializing in "metaphysically engaged" properties, also known as haunted houses.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Luke has a special connection to the spiritual realm; he can not only sense the presence that might inhabit a client's house, he can often communicate and negotiate with it. Along with his team, Luke takes on the houses nobody else can or will.''

SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon in the lead role, alongside various others portraying key supporting characters. The series is helmed by George R. Olson.

SurrealEstate season 2 cast list: Tim Rozon and others star in the paranormal drama series

1) Tim Rozon as Luke Roman

Actor Tim Rozon portrays the lead role of Luke Roman in Syfy's SurrealEstate. Luke is a real estate agent who possesses the mysterious ability to communicate with ghosts and evil spirits haunting his clients' homes.

He and his team communicate with various kinds of spirits to ensure that his clients can lead peaceful lives in their homes.

Luke is the heart and soul of the story and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the film. Tim Rozon has been superb throughout the first season and is expected to continue his good form in the upcoming installment.

His other memorable film and TV acting credits include Vagrant Queen, Terror Train 2, Beginner's Luck, Diggstown, Love in Wolf Creek, and many more.

2) Sarah Levy as Susan Ireland

Sarah Levy dons the role of Susan Ireland in the supernatural drama series. Susan is a new joinee at the agency who's in charge of public relations. She's known for her charming and vibrant nature.

Levy perfectly embodies her character's inherent charm, liveliness, and friendly nature and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character would be explored in the upcoming season.

Apart from SurrealEstate, Levy has been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows over the years. These include Schitt's Creek, Distancing Socially, and Larry Crowne, among many more.

3) Adam Korson as Phil Orley

Adam Korson stars as Phil Orley in SurrealEstate. Phil is an expert in paranormal activities who works as a researcher. Korson has received positive reviews for his performance in the show and based on the trailer for the second season, he'll deliver another fine performance in the new installment.

He's previously appeared in Seed, The Female Brain, This Is Us, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features numerous others like:

Savannah Basley as Zooey L'Enfant

Tennille Read as Megan Donovan

Jennifer Dale as Victoria Roman

Don't miss SurrealEstate on The CW on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.