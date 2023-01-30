Syfy's new sci-fi drama series, The Ark, is all set to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per SYFY. The series is set in a futuristic period wherein humanity is now looking for means to settle on different planets in order to survive.

The show features Christie Burke in the lead role along with several others playing important supporting roles. The series is helmed by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner.

The Ark on Syfy: Trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

On January 5, 2023, Syfy dropped the official trailer for The Ark, which offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer shows a spaceship which consists of various people going on a mission.

However, it seems like the spaceship is getting destroyed as the crew members struggle to survive amidst the brutal conditions in space. The trailer lasts less than two minutes and doesn't reveal any major spoilers that could potentially ruin fans' viewing experience.

Overall, it maintains a mysterious and almost dystopian tone that fans of sci-fi shows would absolutely love. Along with the trailer, Syfy also put out the official synopsis of the series, which reads:

''THE ARK takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life.''

The description further states,

''With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.''

Based on The Ark trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a thematically rich and ambitious sci-fi series that explores a number of complex themes, including the future of humanity, existentialism, and many more.

The series reportedly features a total of 12 episodes and is expected to follow a weekly-release format.

A quick look at The Ark cast and crew

The sci-fi thriller series features Christie Burke as protagonist Lt. Sharon Garnet. Sharon is a key member of the spacecrew, but not many other details about her character are known at this point. Burke looks in terrific form in the trailer as she portrays the various shades of her character with stunning ease.

Apart from The Ark, Christie Burke is known for her performances in various other films and shows like Maid, Van Helsing, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, and many more.

Featuring alongside Burke in key supporting roles are actors like Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, and many others. Dean Devlin, who serves as one of the co-showrunners, is widely known for his work on Leverage, Librarian, Bad Samaritan, and many more productions. Co-showrunner Jonathan Glassner's credits include Stargate SG-1, Mikey, and more.

Don't forget to watch The Ark on Syfy on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

