Swagger season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Apple TV+'s Swagger is all set to air on Friday, June 23, 2023. The show tells the story of a young, highly talented basketball player who has to deal with immense pressure and expectations as he looks to attain success in an extremely competitive field. Here's a short excerpt from a description of season 2, shared by Apple TV+ Press:

''In season two, we meet the man-children Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school. All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly white institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students. It is a school of power and influence.''

The synopsis further states,

''For all of their academic success, their basketball program has not been competitive until Emory Lawson, the athletic director, managed to acquire the Swagger players. Almost overnight, Cedar Cove’s basketball program becomes elite, attracting the attention of Alonzo Powers from Gladiator Sneakers.''

The series is based on NBA star Kevin Durant's life. It stars O'Shea Jackson Jr. in the lead role and many others who play key supporting roles. The show is helmed by noted director Reggie Rock Bythewood.

Apple TV+'s Swagger season 2 cast list: Isaiah Hill and others to feature in sports drama series

1) Isaiah Hill as Jace

Isaiah Hill portrays the lead role of Jace in the sports drama series. Jace is a young basketball player who wants to make it big in the NBA. He's known for his exceptional talent, but he faces several challenges during his journey, which forms the crux of the story.

Isaiah Hill has been superb throughout the first season and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the second season. He's previously appeared in the short film titled ZMNY X King Cassius: Portland.

2) O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Ike ''Icon'' Edwards

O'Shea Jackson Jr. stars as Ike Edwards in Apple TV+'s Swagger season 2. Edwards is Jake's mentor and plays the role of a father figure in his life. As revealed in the trailer, he'll continue to play a key role in the second season.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. wonderfully portrays his character's raw determination and passion with stunning ease. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Straight Outta Compton, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Now, and Cocaine Bear, to name a few.

3) Shinelle Azoroh as Jenna Carson

Shinelle Azoroh essays the character of Jenna Carson in Swagger. Jenna is Jace's mother, who's very supportive and wants his son to achieve his dreams. Shinelle has received critical acclaim for her performance in the first season and promises to continue her good form in the new installment. She's previously appeared in Don't Let Go, DeKalb Elementary, and Bruiser, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars numerous others in key supporting/minor roles:

Quvenzhané Wallis as Crystal Jarrett

Tessa Ferrer as Meg Bailey

Tristan Wilds as Alonzo Powers

Orlando Jones

Shannon Brown

