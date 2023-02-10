Swarm on Prime Video: Release date, teaser, cast, and everything we know so far

Prime Video is bringing another horror series to its viewers, titled Swarm. Coming from the acclaimed duo of Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, the new series delves into the dark side of super fandom.

Details of the series have recently been made public by Donald Glover. The movie is scheduled to make its debut on the Prime Video streaming platform next month.

Swarm set to premiere in the South by Southwest film fest

The series will be making its debut in the next installment of the South by Southwest film fest, which will be held on March 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. After that, it will arrive on Prime Video on March 17, 2023.

Swarm will exclusively be available to stream on the Prime Video streaming platform. All the episodes will be released together on March 17, and viewers can catch the show with a subscription to Prime Video.

All about the plot of the Prime Video series

Swarm follows the story of a young woman called Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, who is consumed by her obsession with a pop star, who bears a lot of similarities with the Grammy record-breaking musician, Beyoncé.

The name of the series, Swarm, itself resonates with Beyoncé’s fandom, which calls itself the Bey Hive, with Beyonce as their Queen. The series explores the darker side of stan culture and fandoms in the age of the internet.

Speaking about the dark feature, Glover said:

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy.

Under the creative vision of Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, who himself has witnessed and experienced the dark and complex dynamics of parasocial fan relationships, the show promises to be a thrilling ride for viewers.

It will delve into the mysterious and twisted depths of fan psyche through Dre's mind.

Nabers is also the showrunner and co-writer along with Jamal Olori, and Glover has come in as the director on the series' pilot episode. Apart from Nabers and Glover, Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer are also on board as executive producers.

Cast list explored

Dominique Fishback, who was nominated for a BAFTA for her supporting role in Judas and the Black Messiah, has been cast as the series lead, Dre. She was originally approached for the character Marissa, Dre’s sister, but she convinced the showrunners to cast her in the lead role.

Commenting on the series and the lead character, Nabers said:

“We were really interested in creating an antihero story.”

Dre's character is created upon an archetype, comparable to Mad Men‘s Don Draper and The Sopranos‘ Tony Soprano.

Fishback is joined by Chloe Bailey as Dre’s sister Marissa, Damson Idris as Dre’s boyfriend, Rory Culkin, Leon, and Nirine S Brown, among others.

Catch Swarm next month on Prime Video.

