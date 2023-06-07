Sympathy for the Devil: Cast list explored

The upcoming psychological horror film Sympathy for the Devil has generated significant anticipation among movie enthusiasts. With an intriguing premise and a talented cast, this movie promises an intense and gripping experience. Sympathy for the Devil is directed by Yuval Adler and written by Luke Paradise. It is scheduled to be released in the United States of America on July 28, 2023.

The cast includes Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman, Kaiwi Lyman, Nancy Goodman, Cameron Lee Price, Burns Burns, Rich Hopkins, Alexis Zollicoffer, Danny Tesla, Oliver McCallum, Annisse White, and Rachael Boyd.

Exploring the intriguing characters: The cast of Sympathy for the Devil

Nicolas Cage as The passenger

Legendary actor Nicolas Cage plays the mysterious character of The Passenger in Sympathy for the Devil. Cage, who is renowned for giving enthralling performances, will portray the role and is anticipated to give it depth and complexity. As The Passenger, he forces a taxi driver to embark on a dark journey through the streets of Los Angeles, leaving audiences guessing about his true motives.

Joel Kinnaman as The driver

Opposite Cage, Joel Kinnaman steps into the shoes of The Driver. Kinnaman's versatile acting skills have been showcased in various projects, and his presence in Sympathy for the Devil is highly anticipated. As The Driver, he finds himself caught in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, compelled to navigate a web of mystery and danger.

Kaiwi Lyman as The colleague

Kaiwi Lyman joins the cast as The Colleague, a friend of The Driver who becomes entangled in the sinister events surrounding The Passenger. Lyman's on-screen charisma and ability to convey complex emotions make him a valuable addition to the ensemble. The Colleague's involvement adds another layer of suspense and intrigue to the narrative, raising questions about his allegiances and the extent of his knowledge.

Alexis Zollicoffer as Waitress

Alexis Zollicoffer embodies the character of a Waitress, serving The Passenger and The Driver in a pivotal diner scene. Her interactions with the main characters are anticipated to add tension and provide crucial moments of revelation. It's expected that Zollicoffer's portrayal will give the character a combination of curiosity, suspicion, and vulnerability.

Cameron Lee Price as Cop

Cameron Lee Price assumes the role of Cop, a determined police officer tasked with investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding The Passenger and The Driver. With his relentless pursuit of the truth, Cop introduces an external force that intensifies the tension and raises the stakes for the main characters. Price's portrayal is expected to bring a sense of authority and grit to the role.

The Supporting Ensemble in Sympathy for the Devil

Rich Hopkins as The Trucker

Burns Burns as Owner

Nancy Goodman as Grandma

Danny Tesla as Dr. Richards

Oliver McCallum as Boy

Annisse White as Hospital Patron

Rachael Boyd as Wife in Photos (uncredited)

A stellar cast set to unleash a riveting thriller: Sympathy for the Devil

With an exceptional cast bringing their talents to the forefront, Sympathy for the Devil promises to be an intense and captivating psychological horror film. Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman, Kaiwi Lyman, and the rest of the cast are set to deliver powerful performances that will immerse audiences in a gripping narrative filled with mystery, danger, and unexpected twists.

As the release date approaches, anticipation grows for this thrilling cinematic experience that explores the blurred lines between good and evil and the dark secrets that lie within.

