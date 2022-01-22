TA3 on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, founder, and more about mega sculpting swimsuits

All set to impress Shark Tank investors, fashion designer Leila Shams will showcase her business on the show. Her company is called TA3, which makes mega sculpting swimsuits.

Shams wanted to create a comfortable yet sculpting bathing suit so that she could confidently dive into a swimming pool or relax at a beach. The concept is similar to shapewear or bodysuit, but the fabric is waterproof.

On the About Us page on the TA3 site, Shams talked about the struggle she went through to come up with the product. She said:

“It took me almost three years and hundreds of prototypes & fittings to create something waterproof that really supports and sculpts.”

Leila Shams’ designs have been worn by Kardashians

The founder of TA3 is a famous designer who has worked with the Kardashians and Jenners, along with Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and several celebrities. Her website features pictures of all the stars for whom she has designed outfits. It is unclear whether they have worn TA3 swimsuits.

The brand has been featured in multiple prominent publications, such as Women’s Health, The Hollywood Reporter, Medium, InStyle, US Weekly, and Uncover LA.

According to the TA3 website, the swimwears is created with ultra matte compression fabric to allow free movement of one’s body.

What is the cost?

TA3 products can be purchased from the brand’s website. It provides three types of swimsuits — Lacey, Plungey, and Hi Cut Plungey.

They are available in all sizes, from XS to 3X, and each costs $178.

‘Shark Tank’ Episode 12 air date

Shams will be seen presenting her creation on Shark Tank on Friday, January 21. The episode will air at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. It will also showcase businesses including Tania Speaks, Tristen Ikaika, and Hicc Away.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode mentions TA3. It reads:

“A fashion designer from Los Angeles, California, introduces her all-female company that makes confidence-boosting swimwear.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Shark Tank Episode 12 will welcome sharks/investors Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. It will also feature Bunch Bikes’ founder Aaron Powell (from Season 12 Episode 19), who will appear to give an update to his investor Corcoran about the business.

Edited by Ravi Iyer