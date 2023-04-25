"Tackiest thing I've seen this year": Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bud Light commercial sparks mass trolling online

American politician Sarah Huckabee Sanders was trolled online after she took aim at Bud Light and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney by releasing a video about the “real women of politics.” On April 23, the 40-year-old politician took to her Twitter handle to share a 66-second video that also featured Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

In the footage, a narrator introduces “Real Women of Politics,” a parody of the Bud Light advertising campaign “Real Men of Genius.” The video then showcases a montage of Republican governors Sanders, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

The voice-over says that the video honors “all the real women leaders of this great country” before adding that real women “don’t have to fake it.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders



WATCH Real women don't have to fake it.

The video further says:

“Some big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore. That’s why we’re introducing the ‘Real Women of Politics’ koozie. Now you can salute the real women of politics at every backyard barbecue and tailgate. And if it covers up the label of a big woke company, well, that works too.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ video was not well received online, as several users trolled her and the ad, with one of them even saying:

Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #EnoughIsEnough



PS this is the tackiest thing I've seen this year - so kudos for that, anyway. @SarahHuckabee Never miss a chance to grift, eh?

Twitter reactions to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' ad on ‘Real Women of Politics’

After Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ ad on the “real women of politics” taking a dig at Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney went viral, Twitterati was shocked and furious. Several users trolled the politician for releasing the “cringe” video that also featured other governors and called her out for being transphobic.

Others could not believe this was not a parody number and a real video and slammed Sanders for trying to act smart but failing at it.

💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫: It's like a GOP-horror-comedy directed by Marge, produced by Kari Lake, written by Boebert (if she knew how to write) and enjoyed by Mike Lindell in his dark basement.

LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔



Woman who spent 2 years as Trump's lie to the press secretary, has some thoughts on women faking it.🙄

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' has a new campaign called 'real women don't have to fake it'

Michael VanDeMar: Whoever you got to produce this pranked you, hardcore, and you can't even tell. It's glorious. 😊

Mikemikemike

…and like the singing….what was going on there? 🧐

And the beer coozie to cover up "some woke beer can"



Is this real?! Is this actually a real ad? This is like an SNL sketch of a caricature of the idea of what a Sarah Huckabee Sanders "real women in politics" ad would be…and like the singing….what was going on there? 🧐And the beer coozie to cover up "some woke beer can"

Justin Gibson



Trans women are real woman, you ignorant muppet!



This ad by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) is transphobic hot garbage, as the usage of the term "real women" in the ad means cisgender women only.Trans women are real woman, you ignorant muppet!

evie: Real women, don't take away other woman's freedom. You better remember real woman got you the freedom to vote, work, have your own bank account. Any freedom you conservative women have came from a liberal, real woman.

Resistance Warrior Jan ☮❤️🌊🌊💙♻️ #Blue

twitter.com/i/status/16503… Sarah Huckabee Sanders @SarahHuckabee



Sarah Huckabee Sanders thought she had come up with a smart campaign slogan. Only what she came up with turned out to be a joke on her.

All about the Bud Light controversy

The koozies, featuring the faces of the four above-mentioned ladies, is currently on sale on Sarah Huckabee Sanders's website, priced at $15 for two.

The controversy surrounding Bud Light beer began on April 2, when trans actress Dylan Mulvaney shared a video on her Instagram handle that showed customized Bud Light cans with her face. The brand had sent her the cans to honor her 365 days of womanhood.

However, soon after the video went viral, Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch faced immense backlash online for partnering with Mulvaney.

Singer Kid Rock shot a bunch of Bud Light beer cans placed on a table afar with a rifle as a way of protest against the brand. He was joined by country singer Travis Tritt who boycotted the products from his tour hospitality.

Several other celebrities and conservative politicians called out the brand and boycotted its products.

Dylan Mulvaney, who rose to fame for documenting her transition journey on TikTok, has been under fire not just for collaborating with Bud Light but with other big names as well. She has promoted products by New York-based clothing brand Kate Spade, Nike, Maybelline, Mac Cosmetics, etc.

As of this article's writing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not responded to the backlash received on her video.

