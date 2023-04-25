"Tackiest thing I've seen this year": Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bud Light commercial sparks mass trolling online

American politician Sarah Huckabee Sanders was trolled online after she took aim at Bud Light and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney by releasing a video about the “real women of politics.” On April 23, the 40-year-old politician took to her Twitter handle to share a 66-second video that also featured Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
In the footage, a narrator introduces “Real Women of Politics,” a parody of the Bud Light advertising campaign “Real Men of Genius.” The video then showcases a montage of Republican governors Sanders, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.
The voice-over says that the video honors “all the real women leaders of this great country” before adding that real women “don’t have to fake it.”
The video further says:
“Some big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore. That’s why we’re introducing the ‘Real Women of Politics’ koozie. Now you can salute the real women of politics at every backyard barbecue and tailgate. And if it covers up the label of a big woke company, well, that works too.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ video was not well received online, as several users trolled her and the ad, with one of them even saying:
Twitter reactions to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' ad on ‘Real Women of Politics’
After Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ ad on the “real women of politics” taking a dig at Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney went viral, Twitterati was shocked and furious. Several users trolled the politician for releasing the “cringe” video that also featured other governors and called her out for being transphobic.
Others could not believe this was not a parody number and a real video and slammed Sanders for trying to act smart but failing at it.
All about the Bud Light controversy
The koozies, featuring the faces of the four above-mentioned ladies, is currently on sale on Sarah Huckabee Sanders's website, priced at $15 for two.
The controversy surrounding Bud Light beer began on April 2, when trans actress Dylan Mulvaney shared a video on her Instagram handle that showed customized Bud Light cans with her face. The brand had sent her the cans to honor her 365 days of womanhood.
However, soon after the video went viral, Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch faced immense backlash online for partnering with Mulvaney.
Singer Kid Rock shot a bunch of Bud Light beer cans placed on a table afar with a rifle as a way of protest against the brand. He was joined by country singer Travis Tritt who boycotted the products from his tour hospitality.
Several other celebrities and conservative politicians called out the brand and boycotted its products.
Dylan Mulvaney, who rose to fame for documenting her transition journey on TikTok, has been under fire not just for collaborating with Bud Light but with other big names as well. She has promoted products by New York-based clothing brand Kate Spade, Nike, Maybelline, Mac Cosmetics, etc.
As of this article's writing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not responded to the backlash received on her video.