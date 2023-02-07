Taco Bell Cantina Crispy Melt Taco: Price, ingredients, nutritional facts, and all you need to know

Taco Bell is bringing back its iconic Cantina Crispy Melt Taco for a limited time at selected stores.

Seasoned beef takes center stage in the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco, which is also stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and topped off with shredded cheddar cheese. All of this is placed inside a freshly fried white-corn shell that has a layer of melted three-cheese mixture and nacho cheese sauce on top.

While actual costs may vary based on location, the suggested retail price for each Crispy Melt Taco is $2.49.

Taco Bell's new Cantina Crispy Melt Taco also comes in a vegetarian option

The vegetarian version of the new taco is called the Black Bean Cantina Crispy Melt Taco. It has lettuce, tomato, sour cream and all the same components as the beef version but uses black beans instead of beef.

Here is a full list of nutritional facts for the Black Bean variant of the taco:

260 calories

14 grams of fat

4.5 grams of saturated fat

440 milligrams of sodium

26 grams of carbs

3 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

As opposed to the black bean taco, the shredded beef option charts slightly higher up on the nutritional chart. It contains:

280 calories

17 grams of fat

6 grams of saturated fat

540 milligrams of sodium

21 grams of carbs

2 grams of sugar

10 grams of protein

Taco Bell is providing a free Bell Breakfast Box via Grubhub with a minimum $15 purchase on February 13, 2023

On February 13, 2023, Taco Bell will give football fans everywhere a free Bell Breakfast Box when they make a purchase worth $15 or more through Grubhub. To avail the offer, simply add the Bell Breakfast Box to your cart and at least $15 worth of other menu items. The Bell Breakfast Box will then be automatically discounted when you check out.

Any one of the following three breakfast burritos can be purchased as part of the promotion:

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Bacon

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Sausage

These can be paired along with two Cinnabon Delights, hash browns, and a beverage of your choice, such as coffee, a signature Taco Bell beverage, or a medium fountain beverage.

Starting at 7 am local time on February 13, 2023, the special offer is only valid for one redemption per user while supplies remain.

In brief, about Taco Bell

Taco Bell serves Mexican cuisine and was founded by Glen Bell, an American entrepreneur who launched the company in 1962. It has more than 7,000 locations and more than 350 franchisees worldwide.

The fast food chain began offering breakfast across the nation in 2014. The company also sells waffle tacos and breakfast burritos in addition to more traditional pastries, orange juice, and coffee.

