TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde watch: Everything we know so far

Another fresh iteration from the TAG Heuer Carrera lineup, infused with Plasma technology, has unveiled its first look at the LVMH week. In the fifth edition of LVMH week, which began on January 28, six watch-making giants revealed their new launches and TAG Heuer was one of them.

The introduction of lab-grown diamonds on the timepieces is nothing new for the brand. Along with the Plasma technology, TAG Heuer has embraced the yellow diamond, which is an innovation from the brand after its pink accented gem.

Based on the Carrera Date model, this iteration is a standout piece of the line due to its yellow diamond crown and TAG Heuer monogram shield logo. Also, the crystals of the diamond-infused case plate exude luster.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde watch has shared its first glimpse only. The brand, however, has not revealed its release date or price yet.

TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde watch comes with lab grown diamond

TAG Heuer unveils the first look of its Carrera Date plasma diamant d'Avant, another iteration from the Carrera series. The series took inspiration from racing cars, and the lineup was designed to cater to the hands of active achievers.

TAG Heuer introduced the lineup with Ryan Gosling's ad campaign,

The TAG Heuer Carrera collection is the sports watch of an active achiever always on the lookout for performance. Created as a tribute to the famously dangerous Carrera Panamericana auto race, the watch was the first chronograph specifically designed for professional drivers.

On the LVMH week, TAG Heuer released this Carrera Date Plasma d'Avant timepiece with its diamond-embellished look. On the website, the brand describes and writes about the watch, which reads,

A testament to unparalleled craftsmanship, this exceptional TAG Heuer Carrera boasts a unique design. Bringing together 4.8 carats of lab-grown diamonds, it showcases the Swiss Maison’s commitment to innovative luxury.

It further continued,

At the core of this avant-garde marvel lies the revolutionary Plasma technology mastered by TAG Heuer. Through meticulously growing color-rich diamonds that redefine luxury, this process allows the Maison to push the creative boundaries of watchmaking.

The watch is infused with the innovations of the brand, underscoring the Plasma technology. The watch boasts white gold and lab-grown diamonds, blending minimalistic and edgy fashion. The brand is quite popular for its lab-grown diamond, and this time the brand worked on its yellow diamond, exuding a golden luster.

The most outstanding part of the watch is its dial plate, which adopts a lab-grown diamond. The brand explained the plasma technology, which infuses the gas during the diamond-growing phases and creates a distinctive dial plate with a sparkling silver accent.

The infusion of diamonds does not end here. The hour markings are designed with 12 baguette-cut diamonds, while the 12 o'clock is adorned with a pair. On the other hand, the 6 O'clock is left with the date room, avoiding the intricate design of the watch.

Continuing the simple design, the hands of hours and minutes are structured with the skeletonized pattern, striking a poise between edgy aesthetics and minimalism. Through this model, the brand introduces its other colorful diamond in yellow, which is incorporated into the shield logo and the crown.

More details on TAG Heuer Carrera

TAG Heuer Carrera, one of the most coveted lineups in the brand, embraces the simple design, garnering an assortment of iterations including Date, Tourbillon, Day Date, Chronograph, and so on. This particular model became popular due to its racing-inspired model along with its sophisticated allure.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamont d'avant Garde is etched with an alligator skin strap, and the brand has yet to publish its price and release date.

Read more: 7 best luxury watch brands for men