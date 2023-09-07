Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins: Full cast and character list

Taika Waititi's upcoming film Next Goal Wins is a comedy-drama that is slated to be released on November 17, 2023. The film is also scheduled to screen at the Toronto Film Festival, which runs from September 7 to September 17, 2023.

Taika Waiti is known for some blockbuster films like Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and Boy among others. His upcoming film is the story of a football team from American Samoa. They are known for having the "greatest losing streak in [the] history" of the FIFA World Cup and Michael Fassbender plays the lead character at the center of it all. The film is based on a sports documentary that followed the American Samoan football team during their ups and downs.

It is also worth noting that Taika Waititi has taken a comedic approach in Next Goal Wins. The film explores the development of the American Samoan football team after the appointment of a new head coach Thomas Rongen (played by Fassbender).

Next Goal Wins - Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, and Oscar Kightley star in Taika Waititi's upcoming film

1) Michael Fassbender as Thomas Rongen

Michael Fassbender is an Irish-German actor who rose to prominence through Steven Spielberg's acclaimed television miniseries Band of Brothers (2001). He is further known for his roles and compelling performances in films like 12 Years a Slave (2013), Steve Jobs (2015), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

In the upcoming Taika Waititi film, Next Goal Wins he plays the role of the legendary football coach Thomas Rongen. The coach is popular for taking the helm of one of the weakest football teams, American Samoa. He helped the national team rise up the ranks of the FIFA World Rankings after having suffered humiliating defeats earlier.

2) Oscar Kightley as Tavita

Oscar Kightley is a Samoan-born actor from New Zealand who started his acting career prominently as a theatre actor. While he is a prominent actor in the New Zealand film industry, Kightley has also acted in multiple films in comic roles.

In the upcoming film Next Goal Wins, he plays the role of American Samoan football player Tavita Mose To'o.

3) Elisabeth Moss as Gail

Elisabeth Moss is a British-American actress who rose to prominence after appearing in the acclaimed NBC political drama series The West Wing. She gained a lot of critical acclaim for her role as Peggy Olson in the AMC drama series Mad Men, for which she has also won a Golden Globe award.

She plays the role of Gail in Next Goal Wins, but not much is known about her character as most of it is kept under wraps till the release.

4) Rhys Darby as Rhys Marlin

Rhys Darbys is an actor and comedian from New Zealand who has appeared in a number of films and television series. These include Jim Carrey's Yes Man, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and A Series of Unfortunate Events among others.

He recently collaborated with Taika Waititi in the HBO romantic comedy series Our Flag Means Death, in the role of Stede Bonnet.

Next Goal Wins also features Kaitlyn Dever, Luke Hemsworth, Angus Sampson, Rachel House, David Fane, Uli Latukefu, Frankie Adams, and even Taika Waititi (in a minor role) among other actors.

The film is set to be released across theatres on November 17, 2023. Catch the amazing transformation of one of the worst football teams in the world as they embark on a journey towards success.