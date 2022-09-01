Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 5 spoiler-free review 

Every Tales of the Walking Dead episode has a distinct flavor. The Terry Crews/Olivia Munn episode entitled Evie/Joe had a buoyant, almost optimistic overtone, whereas the following story may have even delved into the comedic realm.

The next episode, Alpha's backstory, was a disturbing journey into the psyche of one of the franchise's greatest villains.The subsequent one was almost poetic and made one stop to ponder about their place in the tortured world.

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 5 is unlike any of its predecessors. It is an edge-of-your-seat noir-style thriller, a whodunit in a world infested by zombies.

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 5 even features one of The Boys

Jessie T. Usher, best known for portraying A-Train in The Boys, essays the role of Davon in the episode.

When we first come upon him, Davon has no memory of what transpired. He wakes up with multiple injuries and is handcuffed to a walker with its face melted off.

Over the course of the next hour, Davon pieces together what happened from fragments of his memory. Something horrible has certainly transpired in Tales of the Walking Dead episode 5, but our protagonist doesn't know if he's the victim or even the perpetrator.

And what of the walker handcuffed to him, that he has no memory of?

How rewarding is it when all the pieces eventually come together?

While it is not really The Usual Suspects or Se7en, it is certainly quite entertaining. Usher is likable and makes you root for him, even as the French-speaking locals of the alien land he finds himself in come for him.

The storytelling is not as linear as one may expect in a tale (no pun intended, we swear) of such nature.

If you get your thrills from watching zombie skulls getting bashed, this may not be the episode for you. But if whodunits and suspense are your cup of tea, then sip your heart out with the engrossing tale of Davon.

Catch Tales of the Walking Dead on Sundays on AMC and a week early on AMC +.

