Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 6 review: Not for the faint-hearted (Spoiler-free)

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 6 is an hour of straight-up horror. As strange as this is to say about a series where zombies are the central focus, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs usually stay away from typical horror tropes.

In La Doña, the final episode of the first season of the new anthology series, a young couple visits a house belonging to a "bruja." An unfortunate incident later, eerie and fearful things start happening to Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez). Thus begins the scariest episode of Tales of the Walking Dead.

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 ends on a spine-chilling note

Only a handful of The Walking Dead episodes have tackled themes of horror head-on so far. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 and the episode of Fear The Walking Dead titled Cindy Hawkins are notable in this regard.

The last episode of Tales of the Walking Dead does not shy away from embracing its horror theme, and one may even make the argument that it doesn't feel like a product of The Walking Dead franchise. The spine-tingling haunted house and the terrifying poltergeist would probably feel at home in a Stephen King adaptation.

In fact, when compared to the horrors that dwell within the haunted house, the zombies we are familiar with don't seem as frightening.

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, overall, feels like a series that involved the writers putting their creative hats on and throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks.

What works for The Walking Dead is the bond forged across seasons among the cast, and by proxy, the audience. However, when it comes to an anthology format, it is impossible to develop an emotional bond with new characters in every single episode over the span of an hour. We don't know them as intimately as, let's say, Carol (Melissa McBride) or Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Hence, we don't find ourselves rooting for the characters in Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 6. Despite the excellent performances delivered by Pineda and Ramirez, the episode may not be hailed as an all-time classic.

At the end of the day, it's an enjoyable hour of television if you love your goosebumps. It may not necessarily be revolutionary, but it can help you escape the terrifying world we inhabit. You should note, however, that you will be plunging into an even more terrifying world.

