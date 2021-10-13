‘Taste of Wife’ star Ham So-won’s online shopping center receives criticism, fans support star and tell detractors, “Don’t buy it”

Korean star Ham So-won, who rose to popularity by staging scenes for a reality show called Taste of Wife, is back in the spotlight. The star owns an online shopping mall, and she advertises the products through her Instagram account.

Recently, a netizen posted a negative review of the online shop, which gained traction on social networking sites.

This review stated that one of the cardigans posted on the shopping site was very expensive compared to the quality of the product. The review noted that the website claimed that the cardigan was made to order and would take two weeks.

This did not seem agreeable to the person who posted the review.

Why did Ham So-won’s online store receive bad reviews?

The celebrity’s cardigan was priced at 129,000 Korean Won. According to the netizen who posted the review, it was made of 77% acrylic, 9% nylon, and 6% polyester. They felt that the piece of cloth being sold on Ham So-won’s site was overpriced.

A screenshot of reactions from fans (Image via allkpop)

This has, however, angered a majority of people online. They believe that Ham So-won is free to sell the products at any price that she deems fit. If a customer is unhappy with the price, they are free to stay away from the brand.

Netizens also pointed out that many people buy from this online shopping mall, but the credibility of the product was not questioned by them.

The complainant also bemoaned how there were no details or additional pictures of the product in question. She also ranted about how bad the customer service was.

The dissatisfied customer also pointed out that she was directed to Instagram after asking for more pictures of the product. This led her to wonder what customers with no Instagram account would do.

The detractor also posted that the same cardigan was available at other online stores for 50,000 Won or less.

However, many felt that this was unnecessary. If the price was not suitable, it would be better not to buy products from Ham So-won’s online store.

