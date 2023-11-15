In My Cruise Era, a fan-led Taylor Swift-themed Cruise is scheduled to set sail in 2024. This will add to Swifties' magical experience following the artist's The Eras Touryear and the tour's movie screening around the world.

In My Cruise Era is set to head out on October 21, 2024, from Miami, Florida, on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas ship. This is one day after Taylor Swift is set to conclude a three-show trek in the city. It will be organized by Marvelous Mouse Travels and will be a group cruise.

To kick off the booking process, interested fans will have to fill out the stateroom request form with their legal names and birthdates as they appear on their government documents. Fans must then check their mail for the link to the secure client portal for billing information and their agent will contact them to collect their CVV code.

It is also important to note that the group rates have been negotiated for the fan cruise by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Taylor Swift-themed cruise 2024: Itinerary, price, and more

Swifties are currently over the moon as Marvelous Mouse Travels has announced a Taylor Swift-themed group cruise that will revolve around the popular artist.

Fans can check out different categories and rooms with wonderful views on the Cruise website while making their bookings. Some of the options available are double occupancy, Concierge, and Suite Staterooms, which will be available on request. The company is also offering a limited-time deal, which allows fans to avail of a $100 onboard credit if they make their bookings right away.

While the Lavender Haze star is not expected to be a part of the cruise, the cruise will offer her fans a memorable experience and allow them to celebrate on the Royal Caribbean International ship, Allure of the Seas. The ship's live music venues are expected to play the pop stars' hit tracks, offering fans a unique musical experience.

On day one of the cruise, fans will depart from Port of Miami and enjoy the perfect day at Coco Cay - Royal Caribbean's private island, the following day. On day three, they will travel to Nassau, Bahamas, and spend the next day heading back to Port of Miami.

The massive cruise ship can accommodate around 5,500 guests. It will include various fun activities for Swifties including a welcome cocktail party, themed events, friendship bracelet swapping, and opportunities for passengers to connect via Swift-inspired activities such as karaoke, trivia, and dance parties.

"Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer," the official website reads.

The cruise's staterooms cost begin at $1,573 based on double occupancy, which covers food, drinks, Swift-themed activities, and more.

The Taylor Swift cruise is presented by Marvelous Mouse Travels, and the company will be hosting it as a tribute cruise. It is important to note that Royal Caribbean is not the organizer of the event and the cruise line will collaborate with the organizers to offer spaces for exclusive events and gatherings for fans.

