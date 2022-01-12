Teaser alert for Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk's latest upcoming drama, Twenty Five, Twenty One

Nam Joo Hyuk is back in action. tvN recently released a teaser for the upcoming drama Twenty Five, Twenty One starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri. The premise for Twenty Five, Twenty One is a fresh take on the youthful romance surrounding two characters, Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk), over the span of four years. It is likely to premiere in February 2022.

Though the cast for this drama was confirmed in 2021, on January 10th, 2022, tvN dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming drama.

What is Twenty Five, Twenty One about?

Twenty Five, Twenty One is a love story revolving around Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) who are affected by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) crisis.

Na Hee Do is an aspiring fencer on the national fencing team. She struggles in high school due to her team disbanding while also being affected by the IMF crisis. She crosses paths with Baek Yi Jin, the eldest son of another family affected by the IMF crisis. He works part-time at a book store and sells newspapers to help support his family.

The newly released stills of the drama show Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) mellow and light chemistry as they gaze at each other.

Kdrama updates @kdramanews_upd

TVN new romance drama 'Twenty-five and twenty-one' starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri.

First Broadcast on 12th February

Total Episodes - 16

'Wherever you are, I'll go and reach you'

#불가살후속 #스물다섯스물하나

TVN new romance drama 'Twenty-five and twenty-one' starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri.

First Broadcast on 12th February

Total Episodes - 16

'Wherever you are, I'll go and reach you'

The premise of this story has piqued the interest of many drama lovers and netizens from across the globe.

Netizens share their reaction to the upcoming drama's first look

With tvN teasing fans with their latest teasers, netizens cannot contain their excitement over this new pairing. They've circulated previews, stills from the show and photo cuts of the two main stars all over Twitter.

Joohyuk @skawnglur

15 second teaser of ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’! Na Heedo said that, “At 18, we called our names for the first time. At 21, we fell in love.” Oh February, could you come sooner?



🖇 youtube.com/watch?v=V_QS0c…

15 second teaser of 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'! Na Heedo said that, "At 18, we called our names for the first time. At 21, we fell in love." Oh February, could you come sooner?

Kat Moon 孟祥悅 @katxmoon what K-drama(s) are you most looking forward to in 2022?



some of mine:

• Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Kim Tae-ri! Nam Joo-hyuk!)

• Thirty-Nine (Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, Kim Ji-hyun!)

what K-drama(s) are you most looking forward to in 2022?

some of mine:

• Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Kim Tae-ri! Nam Joo-hyuk!)

• Thirty-Nine (Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, Kim Ji-hyun!)

• Rookies (Kang Daniel debut let's gooo)

남주혁 @namjooehyuk



so exciting to call your name 🤭

Is that’s sweet, from the first teaser?



Don’t miss it first broadcast

2/12 [Sat] 9:10 PM at tvN

First teaser released

so exciting to call your name

Is that's sweet, from the first teaser?

Don't miss it first broadcast

2/12 [Sat] 9:10 PM at tvN

One netizen expresses how excited they are for all the dramas that are set to release in February 2022.

Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk's pairing

Both Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk are well-reputed in the South Korean Entertainment industry. The actors have made appearances in several popular dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo (2016-2017), The Bride of Habaek (2017), The Light in Your Eyes (2019), The School Nurse Files (2020), Start-Up (2020) and many more.

On the other hand, some of Kim Tae Ri most notable dramas are The Handmaiden (2016), Little Forest (2018), Space Sweepers (2020), and Mr Sunshine (2018).

Twenty Five, Twenty One marks the first time Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk will be working together. Knowing that both the actor and actress have done some remarkable work, K-drama fans can't wait to see the pair on screen.

Edited by Danyal Arabi