Kim Seon Ho will be sitting out the 2021 Asia Artist Awards, states agency

After a steep fall due to the the ex-girlfriend scandal, Kim Seon Ho is still making sure to take steps with precautions. On November 30, his agency stated that the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor would not be attending the 2021 Asia Artist Awards. Despite things looking up for him, Kim Seon Ho believes making a public appearance is still a bit too early for him.

Rising actor Kim Seon Ho skyrocketed to fame after playing the second lead in Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk starrer Start-Up. The general public already recognized him as the fixed cast member in the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, loving his rookie charms on the show.

Agency official reveals Kim Seon Ho will not be attending the 2021 Asia Artist Awards

Kim Seon Ho’s loyal fandom has stuck beside him despite all odds and the ex-girlfriend scandal. Thanks to them, the actor has already won two awards at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards - RET Popularity Award and U+ Idol Live Popularity Award. Even though he earned the awards, a source from his agency SALT Entertainment has stated that the actor will sit out the event.

“Kim Seon Ho had been contemplating attending the awards ceremony until recently but he decided it was too early to attend, so he [has] decided not to attend.”

The actor seems to be taking all his time and treading carefully after his personal life blew up in the public eye in October last month. Kim Seon Ho withdrew as the fixed cast member on 2 Days & 1 Night. Multiple brands dropped him from their current and future endorsements, while two movies removed him from their cast too.

With all eyes on Kim Seon Ho and the ex-girlfriend, the misunderstandings were clarified as both apologized publicly. Soon after his apology, Dispatch released text conversations between the former couple, further cementing the fans’ stance about the actor being innocent.

Things are gradually looking up for the actor as one movie, Sad Tropics, decided to retain Kim Seon Ho. The actor will be making his film debut with the same.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Asia Artist Awards will see many established actors and actresses walk the red carpet. Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae, My Name’s Han So Hee, Yoo Ah In and Lee Seung Gi have confirmed their appearances at the awards show. Even K-pop groups such as Stray Kids, WJSN, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN, Wonho, aespa and others will also be attending the event.

The 2021 Asia Artist Awards will be hosted on December 2, 2021 at KBS Arena, Seoul and will be broadcast online.

Edited by Danyal Arabi