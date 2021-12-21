Ted Lasso biscuit box: Where to buy, price, and more about the Dallas bakery viral delicacy

"Smells Like Potential" - Ted Lasso. Cathy McEachern saw potential in the biscuit cakes that Ted brings to his boss every day. The baker from Dallas is an avid watcher and fan of the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso.

Dallas residents can order the delicious tea cakes inspired by the show at lemmasbakeshop.com for $8 a box. Available in five different flavors, the biscuits are sold out for the entire month of December.

The idea behind Ted Lasso cakes

In the show, Ted, the main character, played by Jason Sudeikis, is an American footballer hired to coach a British soccer team. His positive approach to life and respect for other characters highlights the show.

In an interview with the Morning, Cathy said that she binge-watched the show during the early months of lockdown.

“There was so much negative in the world. We were all in the twilight zone, and Ted Lasso reminds you to keep going, that we’re all flawed and we’re all trying.”

Ted brings a self-baked "biscuit cake" for his students and team owner every day. Viewers of the show expected it to be shortbread. However, Cathy recognized the dessert as tea cakes from her childhood. In the interview, she revealed that the recipe came from her grandmother, Lemma, also the namesake for her business.

Cathy tested her first batch at a family dinner, where she packed the biscuits in pink boxes and attached a Ted Lasso quote to it. It was an instant hit.

She sells the biscuits in five flavors she inherited from her grandma on "water-stained pieces of paper". The Ted Lasso biscuit can be ordered from her online store Lemmabakeshop.com at $8 per box, each containing two pieces of biscuits. The store only delivers within Dallas.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Cathy has started getting delivery requests from all over the country for the biscuit boxes. The show's viewers have kept increasing since the day it was dropped on Apple TV. Ted Lasso has won 7 Emmy Awards and rates 8.8 on IMDb. With the show already renewed for a third season, Cathy expects the demand for the biscuit boxes to increase. The bakery sells almost 200 biscuits every day.

