Teen Wolf: The Movie will hit the streaming platform Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The film was written by Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis and directed by Russell Mulcahy, who also served as executive producer and episode director for the MTV series.

Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Holland Roden, JR Bourne, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Sprayberry, Crystal Reed, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bohen, and Seth Gilliam are among the original cast members who will reprise their roles in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

The synopsis for Teen Wolf: The Movie reads:

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.”

It continues:

“But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Who are not returning in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Arden Cho, who played the fan-favorite character Kira Yukimura on the show, refused to be a part of the supernatural thriller after learning that her offered salary was half that of her female co-actors per episode.

Meanwhile, Dylan O’Brien, Teen Wolf’s Stiles Stilinski, told Variety earlier this year that though the show is “extremely dear” to him, he decided to exclude himself from Teen Wolf: The Movie after much deliberation.

Meet the cast members of the movie

Tyler Posey: The actor-musician won two nominations for the Young Artist Award for his performances in numerous children’s shows and movies. As a child actor, the Californian was noted for Doc (2001–2004) and Maid in Manhattan (2002). Posey is a co-founder of the band Lost in Kostko, which was formed in 2009. His most recent film appearance was in the 2020 film Alone.

Crystal Reed: The 37-year-old gained prominence for her role as Allison Argent in the Teen Wolf series. She exited the show after season 3 but is returning to Teen Wolf: The Movie. She is also known for her roles in Gotham (2017–2018) and Swamp Thing (2019). Reed, who has a net worth of $3 million, was nominated multiple times for Teen Wolf at the Teen Choice Awards.

Tyler Hoechlin: Tyler Hoechlin, a multi-award winner and nominee, played Derek Hale in Teen Wolf and will reprise the role in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Further, he is known for Road to Perdition (2002), 7th Heaven (2003 and 2007), and Superman in the Arrowverse series Supergirl and Superman & Lois. Hoechlin is a baseball enthusiast who received a scholarship to Arizona State University in 2005.

Holland Roden: A winner of the Teen Choice Award, Roden was last seen in Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas this November. The Dallas-born is also popular for Lost, Weeds, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Colton Haynes: The Teen Wolf and Arrow alum's most recent appearances were in last year's Triumph and in the Dollface episode Homecoming Queen. Haynes also appeared in several music videos and voiced Thor in the 2016 video game Marvel Avengers Academy.

In October, the Teen Wolf: The Movie actor told Yahoo that he still has difficulty finding roles in Hollywood as a gay actor. He said:

“It is extremely hard navigating the industry as an out person, an out LGBTQ+ actor, no matter how hard the media loves to try to tell you that, you know, things are different now. They’re not.”

Shelley Hennig: Hennig, who won Miss Teen USA in 2004, began her career as Stephanie Johnson in Days of Our Lives, Diana Meade in The Secret Circle, Christy Ackerman in Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous, and Carly Ambrose in Liberty Crossing. In addition, the Louisiana native appeared in two music videos, Gentle On My Mind (2014) and I Could Use a Love Song (2017).

Teen Wolf: The Movie is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, MGM Television, and Orion Television.

