Stiles' absence in new Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer has fans feeling crushed

Teen Wolf: The Movie got another trailer on Monday, December 5, 2022, and the film will be released on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023. While the news had fans of the series feeling beyond elated, many others were incredibly upset as the character Stiles Stilinski was missing from the clip.

Social media was flooded with comments where fans asked where Stiles was and others said that the Pack was incomplete without Stiles. Meanwhile, some said that they needed everyone in the series to be back.

Dylan O'Brien played the role of Stiles in the TV series Teen Wolf. The series ran from June 2011 to September 2017.

In March 2022, O'Brien bust speculations and confirmed to Variety that he would not be returning to Teen Wolf: The Movie and called it a difficult decision. However, fans still wanted to see Stiles.

Russell Mulcahy, who served as the executive producer and episode director for the MTV series, directs Teen Wolf: The Movie. The film has been produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, MGM Television, and Orion Television.

Bewildered fans wonder where Stiles is after Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer premiere

The trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie, lasting 2:07 minutes, hit social media with a lot of fanfare. It showed Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a now-adult werewolf, gearing up to fight his biggest nemesis, but, he isn’t alone as some of his old friends are there to help him.

Among all the known faces, fans were look for a familiar face - Stiles, and it was his nonappearance that left them distraught. They took to social media to express their emotions.

While some praised the rest of the cast and expressed excitement about the movie, others wondered where Stiles was.

Ida @idaaa86 @MTVteenwolf

Ps you miss Stiles @paramountplus I'm ready to see what trash comes out of this movie.Ps you miss Stiles @MTVteenwolf @paramountplus I'm ready to see what trash comes out of this movie.Ps you miss Stiles

𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚒 @stvlinskism @MTVteenwolf @paramountplus so you’re just bring the nogitsune back but not stiles🙃 i needed more stydia scenes and i just feel like void is more a part of stiles storyline @MTVteenwolf @paramountplus so you’re just bring the nogitsune back but not stiles🙃 i needed more stydia scenes and i just feel like void is more a part of stiles storyline

Katharina @ledererkathi @MTVteenwolf @paramountplus Seeing the jeep makes me a little nostalgic. But I still think bringing back the Nogitsune and Allison is kinda cheap. That was Stiles'/Dylan's story, no one can do it like him. And it makes his absence even more visible. Don't really understand why people are so excited *sigh* @MTVteenwolf @paramountplus Seeing the jeep makes me a little nostalgic. But I still think bringing back the Nogitsune and Allison is kinda cheap. That was Stiles'/Dylan's story, no one can do it like him. And it makes his absence even more visible. Don't really understand why people are so excited *sigh*

Mac Hodgdon @MacHodgdon @MTVteenwolf @paramountplus I’m sorry but a Nogitsune based plot without Stiles or Kira simply dosent make sense to me @MTVteenwolf @paramountplus I’m sorry but a Nogitsune based plot without Stiles or Kira simply dosent make sense to me

Hilda Summers @HildathePirate Nogitsune Stiles 🥇 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You can’t tell me they’re doing a whole entire Teen Wolf film…with the Nogitsune in it….without Stiles I can’t believe it! Season 3 of Teen Wolf was THE best! The entire gang apart from @dylanobrien @arden_cho whhhyyy in fact I’m gonna go rewatch itNogitsune Stiles You can’t tell me they’re doing a whole entire Teen Wolf film…with the Nogitsune in it….without Stiles I can’t believe it! Season 3 of Teen Wolf was THE best! The entire gang apart from @dylanobrien & @arden_cho whhhyyy in fact I’m gonna go rewatch it 😭❤️ Nogitsune Stiles🏆🥇 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XPqUvLlXXM

lana 🇧🇷 dylan o'brien's piss filled catheter bag @DYLDOBR1EN the truth is that stiles stilinski was what made teen wolf watchable for me!

the truth is that stiles stilinski was what made teen wolf watchable for me! https://t.co/HBQqnh4Uy6

What to expect in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

The film is set to release on Paramount plus on January 26, 2023 and according to its synopsis:

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie's synopsis continues to add that only a werewolf like Scott McCall, who is now an adult, can gather new allies and "reunited trusted friends." McCall will need them all to fight against one of the most powerful and the deadliest enemy they have faced.

Apart from Posey, several other actors are returning to Teen Wolf: The Movie from the original series. They include Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, and Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall. However, O'Brien and Arden Cho, who played the character Kira Yukimura, will not be returning to the film.

Others like Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Sprayberry, Crystal Reed, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bohen, and Seth Gilliam will be seen reprising their character in the movie as well.

Why won't Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho return to the movie?

As mentioned earlier, Arden Cho played the fan-favorite character Kira Yukimura in the show. Cho refused to be a part of the film when she discovered that the salary she was offered was half the per-episode pay offered to her female co-stars.

ember @amess4leigh without her and stiles the teen wolf movie is trash already without her and stiles the teen wolf movie is trash already https://t.co/hGvjN6uJ09

In the previously mentioned conversation with Variety, Dylan O’Brien, said that although the show was dear to him, he decided to exclude himself from the film after a lot of consideration. He said that initially they weren't sure that the film was happening and that it was just thrown at them. O'Brien added:

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well.”

Written by Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, Teen Wolf: The Movie will hit the streaming platform Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

