Tehran Season 2, Episode 1 and 2 Recap: Introducing the dynamic and charismatic Glenn Close 

After a thrilling first season which ended with a cliffhanger, Tehran is back again for a second season that will continue to follow Tamar and her mission. The spy series took some time to gain momentum but is now hailed as one of the most dynamic thrillers of recent times.

The Apple TV original premiered its second season with its first two episodes on May 6, 2022. The series has picked up from where the first season left off. After watching the first two episodes, it may be concluded that Tehran has only become bigger and better, achieving a dynamism both in terms of the storyline and character arcs.

Introducing Glenn Close in the first episode

The first season ended with the mission going haywire due to betrayals and double-crossings, leaving Tamar in a mess. Israel's plan to strike Iran's nuclear facility was called off last moment and thanks to Tamar, all the pilots returned home safely, except for one who was taken prisoner.

Season 2 opens with Tamar teaming up with other agents to rescue the pilot who was housed in a prison cell. They come up with a well-crafted plan, complete with break-ins and escapes, to get the pilot from the prison to a hospital, from where he could finally be taken out of Iran.

In the same episode, we are also introduced to Glenn Close who plays Marjan Montazeri, another Mossad spy in the garb of a psychoanalyst, who is now part of Tamar's mission. Her authoritarian presence and charismatic personality add a whole new flavor to the spy thriller, promising an engaging season.

Tehran season 2 episode 2 gets the ball rolling again

The second episode delves deeper and gives us some insight into Close's character. Her calm demeanor, exuding authority and competence and her calculating tactics is what makes the second episode so engaging.

The second episode shows Mossad operatives attempting to gain access to Iran's most powerful person through his son. To get close to Peyman, Tamar must now forge alliances with the help of Milad who must also pay a price.

Tamar finally revealed to Milad that she is still working for Mossad and despite repeated pleas, she refuses to return to Canada because, with the death of Arezoo, the mission has become personal now. On the other, hand General Mohammadi pays a visit to Faraz only to realise he was working despite his suspension. He allows Faraz to be reinstated but Nahid does not seem to take it too well.

Laden with twists and turns, and fraught with excitement and danger, the first two episodes of Tehran are a rollercoaster ride leaving the viewer wanting more.

