Ten Year Old Tom season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of the popular adult animated sitcom, Ten Year Old Tom, is all set to premiere on Max on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The show centers around the titular character, a young boy who struggles to deal with the various adults in his life. Here's a short description of the series, as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

''TEN YEAR OLD TOM follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it’s downright impossible. While the adults in Tom’s life certainly mean well, they just can’t manage to lead by example.''

Ten Year Old Tom stars Steve Dildarian, who voices the role of protagonist Tom. He's supported by other talented actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Byron Bowers, and many more.

Ten Year Old Tom season 2 cast list: Steve Dildarian and others to star in the animated sitcom

1) Steve Dildarian as Tom

Steve Dildarian stars in the lead role of Tom in the animated sitcom. Tom is an average student who's surrounded by various kinds of people. He struggles to figure out whom to trust but needs to look for a way to find the right path in his life. It's his journey that forms the crux of the story.

Steve Dildarian has been brilliant throughout the show, and he's received high praise from critics for his voice acting. His other notable acting credits include The Life & Times of Tim and many more.

2) Byron Bowers as Nelson

Bryon Bowers voices the character of Nelson in the adult animated series. Nelson is Tom's school bus friend with whom he shares a great bond. Bowers wonderfully captures his character's innocence and charm with remarkable ease.

Viewers can expect another memorable performance from him in the second season. He's previously appeared in The Eric Andre Show, Concrete Cowboy, Irma Vep, and many more.

3) Gillian Jacobs as Dakota

Gillian Jacobs essays the character of Dakota in the animated sitcom. Dakota is one of Tom's close friends known for her extremely mature and ambitious nature. Gillian Jacobs is perfectly cast in the role as she brilliantly portrays her character's seriousness and maturity with stunning ease.

Jacobs is known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Community, Transatlantic, The Fear Street trilogy, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series stars many others in key supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

David Duchovny as Ice Cream Man

Jennifer Coolidge as Dakota's Mom

Paul Rust as Randy

Edi Patterson as Tom's Mom

Todd Glass as the Principal

The official trailer for Ten Year Old Tom season 2 offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious and chaotic events set to unfold in the protagonist's life. It maintains a funny and wild tone that fans of the first season would love as Tom returns for many more (mis)adventures.

Don't forget to catch the second season of Ten Year Old Tom on Max on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

