Terrifier 3 director confirms upcoming part is “going to be hopefully the scariest and the darkest”

There is some great announcement for Terrifier fans. The popular Damien Leone franchise will return, with Terrifier 3 set to get a wide theatrical release next year in North America. The film will then premiere on Screambox.

The first two installments of the franchise were critical and commercial successes for the production team, with the second film grossing $15 million at the worldwide box office. This was a massive win considering the movie was made on a budget of only $250,000.

Those who loved Art the Clown in the previous two films will surely love him even more, as hinted by Damien Leone in an exclusive interview with Variety. Leone said:

"This one will actually have a little bit more of an evil overtone to it, so this is going to be hopefully the scariest and the darkest. I want it to feel as if the audience coming into this one isn’t as comfortable with Art the Clown as they feel they are now. I want to see if I can make them really scared of him again."

Damien Leone wants to "shift back a bit to the tone of Part One" in Terrifier 3

The evolution of Terrifier has indeed been brilliant. Though the two parts differed significantly, there was a certain charm in both films. For the upcoming threequel, Damien Leone has admitted that he would try to emulate the first film's tone, which was less on the face and more old-school.

Speaking about his potential idea in the development of Terrifier 3, Leone told Variety:

"Once I figured out what Part Two was, I knew it was going to be at least a trilogy, so I’ve been working on this since I completed Part Two. Even while I was writing Part Two, I actually had scenes that I’d already written for Part Three because I knew where it was going to go.

"I want to shift back a bit to the tone of Part One, which I felt was a little more simplistic and old school, gritty slasher. I want this one to go back in that direction, and I want this to be the scariest one of the trilogy."

Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk also spoke about the impact of the first two films in a statement, saying:

"It achieved revenues of roughly 60 times the production cost and was powered almost exclusively by social marketing...We are thrilled that Damien and Phil have chosen to stay true to the franchise and keep the film uncut and independent vs. going the studio route.

"We aim to make this film the centerpiece of our releasing strategy which is focused on creator-friendly collaboration to generate fan-favorite franchises and remakes that work theatrically and drive streaming subscription revenues."

There is no release date or plot detail available for Terrifier 3 yet, but details should start pouring in soon enough.

As of now, Terrifier 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Screambox.

