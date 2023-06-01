Terrifier 3: Tentative release date, what to expect, and everything we know so far

The sadistic and bloodthirsty Art the Clown is set to return in Terrifier 3. With an official confirmation and exciting updates from writer-director Damien Leone, the highly anticipated third installment of the Terrifier franchise is already generating buzz.

Terrifier 3 is officially in development, with Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone at the helm once again. The film is slated to begin filming in November or December of 2023, indicating that fans may be able to catch Art the Clown's menacing antics on the big screen as early as late 2024.

The tentative release date is sure to generate excitement among horror enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the return of this iconic slasher villain.

Terrifier 3: Returning cast and increased budget

David Howard Thornton will reprise his role as the sadistic and terrifying Art the Clown, bringing his unique brand of horror to the screen once again. Additionally, Lauren LaVera is expected to return as Sienna, adding further depth to the film's chilling narrative.

The franchise's success has also allowed for an increased budget, reaching the low-mid seven figures.

This boost in financial resources will undoubtedly elevate the production value, enabling even more elaborate and realistic gore that the Terrifier films are known for.

Director Damien Leone has promised that Terrifier 3 will push boundaries even further than its predecessors. The franchise's reputation for extreme violence and shocking kills will likely be taken to new heights, thanks to the increased budget and Leone's commitment to delivering an uncompromising horror experience.

The film will not only continue the terrifying exploits of Art the Clown but also provide answers to lingering questions left unanswered in Terrifier 2. Leone has previously hinted at teasers for Terrifier 3 within Terrifier 2, leaving fans speculating about potential storylines and character arcs.

The return of both Victoria and Sienna, played by Samantha Scaffidi and Lauren LaVera respectively, suggests a continuation of their intertwined fates with Art the Clown.

Furthermore, the post-credits scene, featuring the birth of Art's still-living head, sets the stage for the supernatural and ensures that Art's reign of terror is far from over.

Recap of Terrifier 2

Terrifier 2 picks up shortly after the events of the first film, with Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) having mysteriously returned from the dead. He sets his sights on a new group of victims, including a teenage girl named Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam).

Art stalks and kills Sienna's friends and family, one by one, leaving Sienna and Jonathan to fight for their lives.

In the end, Sienna and Jonathan manage to defeat Art, but he is not truly dead. He is resurrected by a mysterious entity known as The Little Pale Girl (Amelie McLain). The film ends with Art and The Little Pale Girl disappearing into the night, setting the stage for a third installment in the Terrifier franchise.

The Reign of Terror Continues in Terrifier 3

With Terrifier 3 officially confirmed, fans can eagerly anticipate the return of Art the Clown in an even more brutal and boundary-pushing horror experience. The film's tentative release date of late 2024, along with the inclusion of familiar characters and the promise of expanded gore, ensures that this installment will live up to the franchise's reputation.

As production gears up and details continue to emerge, horror enthusiasts eagerly await the chilling and nightmarish world that Damien Leone will deliver in Terrifier 3.

