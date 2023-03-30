Tetris on Apple TV+: Release date, plot, trailer, cast, and more details explored

Taron Egerton's new movie, Tetris, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 31, 2023. The film tells the story of the titular video puzzle game and depicts how a man turned it into a worldwide phenomenon.

Egerton features in the lead role as Henk Rogers, along with various others portraying crucial supporting characters. The movie is directed by noted Scottish director Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink.

Apple TV+'s Tetris trailer offers a peek into the mind of the man who popularized an iconic video game

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the movie on February 16, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of several important events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with the intro of Europe's The Final Countdown, which brilliantly sets the tone, following which the protagonist is seen playing the titular game, which he describes as ''the perfect game.''

The trailer depicts several moments from the film as Henk Rogers looks to push the game forward to another level, having realized its brilliance and true potential to take the world by storm.

Overall, the trailer maintains a slightly mysterious but fun tone that fans of comedies and biopics would love. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, “Tetris” is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect a fascinating drama that explores how a man went out of his way to turn a seemingly mundane game into a global phenomenon. The movie was screened at the SXSW Film Festival in March 2023 where it received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Who stars in Tetris? Cast details explored

The biopic features Taron Egerton in the role of protagonist Henk Rogers. Henk is a game designer and businessman who sees the true potential in Tetris and is desperate to turn it into a massive global phenomenon.

Henk's journey forms the crux of the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character will be explored in the movie. Egerton looks quite impressive in the trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the film. He perfectly conveys Rogers' raw passion and determination whilst also portraying him with a unique sense of humor that adds another layer to the character.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service, Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman, and The Smoke, to name a few. Featuring Egerton in pivotal supporting roles are other prominent actors like Nikita Yefremov as Alexey Pajitnov, Toby Jones as Robert Stein, Roger Allam as Robert Maxwell, and Anthony Boyle as Kevin Maxwell, among many more.

Don't forget to catch Tetris on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes