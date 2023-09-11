Deanna Cook's family found her body in the bathtub of her "torn apart" Dallas home two days after she made a 911 call while being attacked by her ex-husband Delvecchio Patrick. The discovery was made after Cook's family failed to get in touch with her and saw water coming out of her house in August 2012. She was found in her underwear after she had been strangled and drowned.

An investigation suggested that the emergency call Cook made at the time of the attack lasted 11 minutes but the operator failed to note down her address. Police did arrive at her house with the knowledge that they were responding to a domestic disturbance call and left when they got no response.

Reports state that Patrick was found guilty of Cook's murder in 2015 and sentenced to 85 years in prison.

An all-new episode of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime is slated to chronicle Deanna Cook's murder case the bungled 911 call by Dallas police. The episode will air on the channel this Monday, September 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The official synopsis states:

"When mother of two Deanna Cook misses her daily call to her mom, her family worries that Deanna's stalker may have something to do with it; her family's 911 call falls on deaf ears, and they are forced to make a shocking discovery."

Deanna Cook was being attacked by her ex-husband in her Dallas home while on a 911 call

Deanna Cook, a Dallas mother-of-two who modeled and drove cars for an auction, made a desperate call for help to 911 on August 17, 2012, while under attack by her ex-husband Delvecchio Patrick.

CBS reported that the call lasted for about 11 minutes during which the latter was heard in the background saying he was going to kill her. Cook even calls Patrick out by his nickname.

The outlet reported that Cook's sister Karletha Gundy claimed she "could just hear how loud she was screaming. After hearing the call recording, Gundy reportedly said,

"I couldn't hear what she was saying, but I know she was screaming for her life."

The Dallas Morning News reported that the 911 operator failed to take down Cook's address during the desperate call she made right before being murdered. In the call, the victim was heard choking, screaming, and begging for her life.

Deanna Cook's concerned family members found her dead after two days

Expand Tweet

Following the call, police reportedly arrived at Deanna Cook's house after 50 minutes believing that they were responding to a domestic disturbance call as the operator failed to relay crucial information. They left when nobody answered the door.

The 32-year-old's family reached out to the police, requesting a welfare check, when they failed to get in touch with her and also saw water pouring out of the house, who, in response, asked them to check all nearby hospitals and jails before they could send an officer.

Tired of waiting around, Cook's family knocked down the front door of her house and found her dead in the bathtub two days later, on August 19. She was found face-down, only in her underwear and her face was disfigured. The cause of death was later determined that she was strangled and drowned.

According to NBC 5, Delvecchio Patrick was charged with murder after being accused of drowning his former wife while she was on the phone with the 911 operators.

In May 2015, 38-year-old Patrick was found guilty of the charge and was later sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome will revisit Deanna Cook's horrific murder case this Monday at 8 p.m. ET.