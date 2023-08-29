TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime - When was Ashley Kline reported missing and where was her body found?

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome's new episode featured the shocking murder of Ashley Kline. The episode, which aired on August 28, 2023, not only featured a detailed inspection of the police's procedure for catching the criminals but also talked about the aftermath of Ashley's death. The official synopsis of the episode on Lifetime reads:

"Residents of small-town Robeson, Penn. were stunned when 23-year-old Ashley Kline went missing on New Year's Eve; the gruesome truth rocked the community."

Ashley Kline was supposed to go to a New Year's Eve party at her childhood friend Lana Briar's house on December 30, 2014, at around 10 p.m. However, Ashley never arrived at the party.

Ashley's father, Michael, did not pay much attention when she didn't return home after the party or the next day, as Ashley would often sleep over at Lana's home. It wasn't until Lana Briar called Michael to ask him about Ashley's whereabouts that they both discovered she could be in trouble.

Upon searching Ashley's room for some clues regarding her disappearance, Michael shockingly discovered that all of her belongings, including her laptop, chargers, and purse, were in her room. It was then that Michael finally decided to inform the police about her disappearance and reported her missing on January 1, 2015.

Ashley Kline a few days before her disappearance (Image via Lifetime)

Ashley Kline's burned corpse was found in Middle Creek Wildlife Managment Area, a wooded area in Adamstown, two weeks after she was reported missing. The investigation that was conducted brought out some shocking truths about Ashley's personal life, which changed the trajectory of the case and baffled those close to her. The police were finally able to track down her killers a few days after she'd been found dead.

Why was Ashley Kline murdered?

Adam Morning Star Lynch and Ryan Schannauer (Images via Lifetime)

In the investigation that followed after Ashley Kline's body had been found, the police questioned her friends and family, including her long-time boyfriend Wesley Devonshire. While everyone claimed that they hadn't seen Ashley in days, her friend Ryan Matthew Schannauer surprisingly shared that he'd met Ashley on the day she went missing.

According to the Cinemaholic, Ryan Schannaeur stated Ashley Kline never had any plans to go to Lana Briar's party. Instead, she had plans to watch a movie with him. He further revealed that he'd driven Ashley home, but she insisted on being dropped off a block away from her house. He also claimed that Ashely looked distracted the entire time they were together that evening.

While the lead did not pan out, police discovered Ashley Kline's belongings a few days later scattered in the same wooded area where her body had been found. They decided to check into the possibility of Ashley wanting to run away and pulled the camera recordings of all gas stations in the town. During this search, the police connected a Phillies cap worn by a man similar to the one that had been found among Ashley's belongings.

Adam Morning Star Lynch (Image via Lifetime)

The man was later identified as Adam Morning Star Lynch. Upon questioning, Lynch claimed that the murder had been committed by none other than Ryan Schannauer, Ashley's friend. However, when Ryan was brought in for questioning, he blamed everything on Adam.

Finally, it was the shocking revelation of Adam's girlfriend that revealed both Adam and Ryan had plotted the murder. They had been plotting it for several months. The motive was that Ryan had wanted to be in a relationship with Ashley. However, when she turned down his s*xual advances, Ryan had been fueled by jealousy.

Both Ryan and Adam eventually committed to r*ping and murdering Ashley Kline. To remove any sort of DNA evidence, they decided to burn her body. In the eventual legal proceedings that followed the case, Ryan Schannauer and Adam Morning Star Lynch were both sentenced to life in prison on accounts of murder, s*xual assault, and abuse of corpse. They continue to serve their sentence today.

