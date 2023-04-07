TGI Fridays Big AF Burgers line-up: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

TGI Fridays is all set to introduce a new range that combines bigger-than-ever burgers with customer-favorite appetizers so that individuals never have to choose between the two. Starting today, April 7, the company is offering its brand new Big AF Burgers menu, which includes five dishes for customers to choose from.

The new burgers, which are as massive as they are delicious, comprise an exceptionally thick six-ounce patty that has been perfectly char-broiled and seasoned with bold flavors. Next, one of the brand's most famous appetizers is placed on top of each burger, which is then accompanied by either a double serving of fries or a side of Southwest Potato twists.

TGI Fridays Big AF Burgers menu options

TGI Fridays, the fast food chain restaurant founded in New York City in 1965, continues to bring people together to socialize and experience "That Friday Feeling."

From April 7 onwards, customers can choose from the below-mentioned Big AF Burgers menu items that can be purchased at a starting price of $14.39:

Buffalo Wingman Burger : This burger is topped with two bone-in Buffalo Wings to amp up the heat, two sides of fries, pimento bleu cheese spread, Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce, spicy aioli, fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.

: This burger is topped with two bone-in Buffalo Wings to amp up the heat, two sides of fries, pimento bleu cheese spread, Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce, spicy aioli, fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion. FridaysTM Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze Burger : This burger comes with a double helping of fries and mouthwatering succulent ribs covered in Fridays' Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze on top of the bun for a juicy bite with just the right amount of heat. It is topped with bacon, cheddar, spicy aioli, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

: This burger comes with a double helping of fries and mouthwatering succulent ribs covered in Fridays' Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze on top of the bun for a juicy bite with just the right amount of heat. It is topped with bacon, cheddar, spicy aioli, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Nashville Hot Chicken with Fries : This is an excellent twist on the Nashville classic, large onion rings seasoned with Cajun spices. They are piled high on this chicken sandwich with Nashville Hot sauce, Ranch dressing, bacon, pickled jalapenos, and fresh cabbage mix. Fries are served on the side.

: This is an excellent twist on the Nashville classic, large onion rings seasoned with Cajun spices. They are piled high on this chicken sandwich with Nashville Hot sauce, Ranch dressing, bacon, pickled jalapenos, and fresh cabbage mix. Fries are served on the side. Philly Cheesesteak Burger : Roast beef, warm queso, seasoned red and green bell peppers, onions, and pickles are combined with melted cheeses for a unique twist on Philadelphia's culinary classic. The burger comes with a Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll on top.

: Roast beef, warm queso, seasoned red and green bell peppers, onions, and pickles are combined with melted cheeses for a unique twist on Philadelphia's culinary classic. The burger comes with a Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll on top. Southwest Tornado Twists Burger: This burger has spiral-cut Southwest Potato Twists underneath the bun and on the side, and is topped with lettuce, spicy aioli, warm queso, mixed cheeses, and homemade pico de gallo.

Speaking about Big AF Burgers, Tiffany Wilburn, VP of Marketing at TGI Fridays, shared in a press release:

"As a brand that's built around helping our fans celebrate all of life's moments in a big way, we're thrilled to be bringing even more fun to the table with our Big AF Burgers.

Wilburn continued:

"At Fridays, we're always thinking about menu innovation and how we can create the best possible experience for our guests, and the new Big AF Burgers lineup is just one of the ways we are continuing to go bigger – literally and metaphorically."

TGI Fridays is also revamping its menu with three new drinks in addition to the delicious dishes. Customers can choose between three drink options: Bacardi Rum and DeKuyper Blue Curaçao-based Ocean Oasis, Mint Julep, and a Dragon Fruit Margarita.

Individuals can purchase Big AF Burgers through June 5 at TGI Fridays locations around the country. They can also enjoy a plethora of new options when they dine.

With approximately 700 locations in 54 countries, Fridays have uplifted people's spirits for more than 50 years by delivering premium classic American food and iconic cocktails while providing extraordinary service.

