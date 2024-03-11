"Thank god Tom ain't there": Zendaya's Challengers trailer at Oscars 2024 sparks concern for Tom Holland

A full-length trailer for Zendaya's upcoming film, Challengers, was shown at the Oscars 2024, held on March 10, 2024. The trailer was viewed by millions of people who were watching the ceremony and received mixed responses from the audience. While many loved the trailer, others were seemingly worried about Tom Holland after watching it.

The trailer, revealed at the Oscars 2024 also piqued the interest of fans who love the relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya. They were reportedly worried because Challengers seemingly features a lot of explicit content involving Zendaya and her co-stars, Mark Faight and Josh O'Connor. Fans seem to think that the content might distress Zendaya's reported boyfriend, Holland.

They took to X to discuss the issue with one fan even claiming that it was a good thing that Holland wasn't present at the Oscars.

Why are fans worried about Tom Holland after watching the Challengers trailer at the Oscars 2024?

The Academy Awards have been an ideal platform to unveil movie trailers over the years and the Oscars 2024 were no different. The 2024 annual gala witnessed the official trailer launch for one of the most anticipated projects, Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The trailer was well received by those present at the Oscars 2024. However, the trailer became a topic of discussion for those watching the trailer at home. It was critiqued by fans of the couple as they were seemingly worried about their relationship. However, there were others who said that Tom Holland understood that Zendaya was an actor and that the scenes were just a part of the film.

It is to be noted that this wasn't the first time, netizens commented on Tom Holland allegedly feeling insecure about Zendaya's film. When a trailer was released in June 2023, people had similar reactions with many wondering how the actor had behaved after watching the trailer.

Apart from wondering about Holland's reactions, when the teaser and trailer for Challengers was released earlier, people also expressed discomfort about some of the scenes.

Challengers set to be released in the US on April 26, 2024

A full-length trailer for the upcoming movie Challengers was revealed at the Oscars 2024. Written by Justin Kuritzkes and directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie is scheduled to release in the US on April 26, 2024. It stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist.

The movie will see Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a tennis coach and wife of a grand slam champion with a tanking career, Art Donaldson, played by Mike Faist. Josh O'Connor is set to play, Patrick, Art's opponent in a challenger match and also Tashi's former boyfriend.

The official synopsis for the upcoming movie on IMDb reads:

"Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend."

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship reportedly began during the promotion of Spider-Man: Homecoming

Rumors about a possible romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya began making rounds during the promos of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two co-starred in the Marvel project and soon set the rumor mills ablaze with reports of their romance.

The reports continued during the other two movies they filmed together but Holland and Zendaya didn't confirm anything about their relationship. They maintained that they were good friends and nothing more than that.

However, in 2021, Tom Holland wished Zendaya on her birthday, putting a reported stamp on their relationship, confirming it.

The Oscars 2024 took place on March 10, 2024, at Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.