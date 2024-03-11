Zendaya’s look for the Oscars 2024 wows fans: “Oh the queen of red carpets”

Zendaya arrived at the Oscars 2024 red carpet and her head-turning outfit seemed loaded with glittering decorations that impressed her fans. She strutted the red carpet alongside other prominent personalities, including Florence Pugh, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, and Laverne Cox.

Zendaya’s sparkling outfit with her neatly styled hair and makeup won the hearts of her admirers. Her fans flooded the internet with appreciation for the actress' makeup and outfit. One of them even commented:

“Oh the queen of red carpets”

More details about Zendaya’s look for the Oscars 2024

Zendaya brought an extra dash of glitter to the red carpet where the Oscars are going to be presented. The 96th annual Academy Awards event is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The leading lady of the film Dune staged a jaw-dropping appearance for the event. Giorgio Armani Privé inspired her to create a dazzling style statement, and she once again collaborated with her styling partner, Law Roach, to make this statement.

An antiquated rose silk dress was adorned with a metallic single-roped sling strung over a glitzy black corset decorated with gunmetal paillettes. A palm tree design that was embroidered in a vintage style was featured on the remaining portion of the rose gold outfit.

Her choice of accessories consisted of drop earrings, a ring, and a bracelet from Bulgari. The luxurious jewelry featured morganite gemstones, which are dark pink and encrusted with gold. Her hair was beautifully styled by Tai Simon and her makeup was done by Ernesto Casillas.

She remained on the stage as one of the presenters at the ceremony, notwithstanding that Zendaya was not one of the nominees for the awards. The stylish outfit that she wore to the event created a lot of excitement among her followers and other social media users. The majority of people commented that she had the appearance of a "queen."

Certain individuals remarked that she appeared to be "stunning" in her glittering outfit, while others referred to her appearance as "perfection." Her admirers have expressed that she always appears to be heavenly, while others remarked that she looked "excellent."

Another fan wrote:

“Not everyone could pull this look off, but Zendaya absolutely slays”

As her followers continued to praise her, they referred to her appearance as "art" and compared her to the "goddess." Her face, body, hair, and dress were all praised by internet users.

Over the last few weeks, Zendaya has been showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The star wowed audiences at several 2024 premieres for her upcoming film Dune: Part 2. She wowed onlookers in many incredible ensembles designed by haute couture houses like Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta.