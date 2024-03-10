A private Oscars weekend party was hosted by W Magazine's Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton's Nicholas Ghesquière on the night of March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, and Zendaya was in attendance alongside Barry Keoghan and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

As expected, the Euphoria star looked glamorous for the outing. Zendaya has established herself as a style icon and fashion influencer to look out for, always appearing at Hollywood events in dazzling ensembles. Her latest outing drives home the truth of this fact.

The Oscars weekend has been busy with back to back events including Vanity Fair's night for Young Hollywood, Canada's 2024 Oscar celebrations, British Consulate Oscar Nominee Reception & Celebration, UTA Oscar party and the Netflix Oscar nominee celebrations amongst others.

W Magazine on Instagram posted images of Zendaya at the intimate dinner and netizens commented on her looks with one of them saying: “She looks so stunning.”

Fans appreciate Zendaya's look for Oscar party (Image via Instagram/ Wmag)

More details on Zendaya's look for the private dinner for Oscars weekend 2024

Zendaya looked resplendent in a grey gown designed by Nicholas Ghesquière. The gown featured a plunging neckline which continued till it draped to the floor and ruched detailing.

The vintage gown was paired with black wide leg pants and a black belt for a cinched waist. The Hollywood darling complemented the look with black pointy toed shoes partially hidden under her clothing.

For her hair, the Euphoria star opted for a chic bob with side parting. Her makeup was minimal and glowy and she accessorized with hoop earrings and a ring.

Netizens exlaimed over her look, many finding her stunnning to look at.

The Oscars Awards 2024 are here and we expect more glamour and dazzle from Zendaya and other Hollywood stars in attendance. Stay tuned for more updates on your favorite Hollywood stars.