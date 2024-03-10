"Felix is his muse!": Fans enraptured to learn that LV’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière invited Stray Kids member to walk the runway himself

On March 10, 2024, Louis Vuitton released a video titled "Felix at the Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show in Paris," much to the delight of fans. The video featured the Stray Kids star, sparking excitement among viewers.

The surprise revelation was that Louis Vuitton's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière, personally handpicked Felix to walk the runway during the recent Paris Fashion Week show held on March 5. This was a massive moment for the idol, as he had never walked the runway for any brand before. Ghesquière's decision to choose him for this special occasion spoke volumes about the trust and confidence he had in the young Stray Kids member.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Ghesquière's decision to select Felix for such an important role said a lot about the impact of his visuals and personality. As Ghesquière celebrated his 10th year with Louis Vuitton, he wanted someone close to him to lead the ramp, and Felix emerged as the chosen one.

"They are going to the history books": Fans react as Nicolas Ghesquière hand-picked Felix to lead line-up in debut ramp

Nicolas Ghesquière is a renowned French fashion designer known for his innovative design approach. He rose to fame in the fashion industry for his work at Balenciaga, where he served as the creative director from 1997 to 2012. During his tenure at Balenciaga, he reimagined the brand, transforming it into a luxury label celebrated for its modern and edgy aesthetic.

In 2013, Ghesquière joined Louis Vuitton as the artistic director of women's collections. His appointment marked a momentous occasion for the iconic French fashion house, as he brought a fresh perspective and creative energy to the brand. Ghesquière's runway shows for Louis Vuitton have gained acclaim for their artistic vision.

Though it is not his primary job to select runway models, he occasionally invites influential celebrities to walk for the brand. In a recent video featuring Stray Kids' Felix, one of the youngest brand ambassadors of the brand, it was revealed that Ghesquière personally asked him to walk the ramp for his 10th anniversary with Louis Vuitton.

In the video, the young brand ambassador himself shared insights into the process behind his selection for the Louis Vuitton runway. He recounted how one day his manager approached him with the news that he would be walking for Louis Vuitton, a decision made by the artistic director himself. The Stray Kids member's reaction, a simple but adorable "oh okay," endeared him to fans as it showcased his real bubbly personality.

Fans not only appreciated his selection for the runway but also admired his nonchalant response. They couldn’t stop gushing over the way and the tone, which he said okay with. It impressed them because they thought that it described his personality well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the presence of seasoned supermodels representing Louis Vuitton on the runway for years, Nicolas Ghesquière's decision to choose the idol as a leader among them was momentous. It typically takes years of training and hard work for models to earn such opportunities. For Felix, at just 23 years old and with no prior professional modeling experience, walking for a prestigious brand like Louis Vuitton was a remarkable achievement.

This recognition of Felix's natural appeal by international designers and audiences speaks volumes about his potential and future prospects in the industry.