"That would mess up the white money": The joke that started the process of Nick Cannon’s exit from America's Got Talent

Nick Cannon's name was synonymous with the prestigious show America's Got Talent on NBC. Until 2016, America's Got Talent was virtually inseparable from the charm of Nick Cannon as one of the show's foremost hosts.

Before uncomfortably cutting relations with NBC, former Nickelodeon star Nick Cannon presented the immensely entertaining talent program for over seven years. However, viewers of the show are left wondering what transpired behind Nick quitting the show.

America's Got Talent is a long-running weekly talent competition show where various entertainers, including comedians, novelty acts, singers, and dancers, compete for a $1 million cash prize.

Why was host Nick Cannon removed from America's Got Talent?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nick debuted a stand-up special for Showtime titled Stand Up, Don't Shoot in 2017 while still presenting America's Got Talent on NBC. Following the special's airing, Nick was allegedly forced to resign from the cable network for making a racist joke about NBC's white fan base restricting his innovation.

According to Deadline, Nick Cannon caused quite a stir among the audience when he said,

"That's what NBC is gonna stand for tonight: 'N—rs better come on, 'cuz n—rs be cussin', so n—rs be careful... Cuz y'all see me on the show. I mean sometimes I wish I could say the stuff that I want to say. … But I can't say that. I can't talk like that 'cuz that would mess up the white money. It will."

He even took things a notch further as he added,

"I honestly believe, once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n—r card. They did! Because then like these type of people started showing up to my shows. I can’t do the real n—r stuff no more, because then they’ll put me on TMZ."

Despite Nick's initial assumption that NBC would tolerate his supposedly lewd remarks, USA Today eventually reported in February 2017 that Nick soon realized the network would not take his criticism lightly. Nick took to his Facebook page and penned a heartfelt note speculating that the network might let go of his hosts's spot on America's Got Talent. He wrote,

"I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit...."

Tyra Banks replaced Nick Cannon as the host of America's Got Talent

The dispute between NBC and host Nick Cannon raged on before coming to an end that involved him getting thrown out of the show. America's Got Talent launched its twelfth season in May 2017 without Nick.

According to HelloGiggles, Nick hosted the program for an astounding eight seasons, so it was evident that selecting the ideal successor wasn't simple. Ultimately, Tyra Banks from America's Next Top Model took his place on the network.

While Tyra dominated the show for approximately two years before deciding to depart in 2019, viewers were sad to see Nick go. Nick continued his career as a host through successful shows like The Masked Singer.