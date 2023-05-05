"That performance was art in its purest form": When Lady Gaga defended vomit act on stage

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known professionally as Lady Gaga, has rarely not been the talk of the town.

Most recently, she is the center of attention for portraying the fabled Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips' take on Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character.

The eccentric singer has rarely managed to stay out of controversies, be it for her dressing sense or he ron-stage antiques.

One of the most memorable incidents caused by Lady Gaga's extravagant showmanship came in 2014 when she incorporated human vomit into her South By Southwest festival performance in Austin, Texas.

The shocking event saw friend Millie Brown stick her finger down her throat and vomit a gross-looking green substance over the singer as she sang Swine, which grossed out a lot of viewers and audiences at the time.

The then-27-year-old commented on the incident in an interview with the Today program in New York City:

"Artpop is about bringing art and music together and the spirit of creative rebellion. For us, that performance was art in its purest form. But we totally understand that some people won't be into it"

It's unclear how much people believed in the reason behind this over-the-top statement, but Lady Gaga's fandom has rarely waned.

"We both really believe in artistic expression and strong identities"- Lady Gaga on defending her choice of artistic expression

Despite how people took the gross-looking event, Lady Gaga indicated that it was her and Millie Brown's way of artistic expression, something that they believed in.

Despite the criticism, Gaga stood up to the charges and defended her choice in the interview. She said:

"I guess we weren't completely surprised. Millie and I know that not everybody's going to love that performance...But we both really believe in artistic expression and strong identities,"

She further elaborated her point:

"Either way, we don't make things for any intention in particular other than in the spirit of entertaining the crowd and creating something that is really for the moment. It wasn't meant for the 'Today' show. It was meant for a club performance in Austin, and we had a great time."

This incident not only managed to repel some fans and on-lookers but also some of her contemporaries.

For instance, fellow singer Demi Lovato called out Gaga after this incident, accusing her of glamorizing eating disorders. The Unbroken took to her Twitter to call out Gaga, writing:

"Sad ... As if we didn't have enough people glamorizing eat disorders already. Bottom line, it's not 'cool' or 'artsy' at all."

This also saw many fans side with her opinion. Despite this scuffle, Lady Gaga did not stop being herself as she continued to grow in popularity, thanks to her continuing success in the music industry as well as her contribution to Hollywood.

She made a big splash with A Star is Born, which also saw her become the first woman to win an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award in one year.

She is all set to continue her resounding success in Hollywood with Todd Phillips' sequel to the popular Joker.

