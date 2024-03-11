"That's herstory": Internet obsessed over Al Pacino announcing Oppenheimer as Best Picture at Oscars

Acclaimed actor Al Pacino took to the Oscars stage on March 10 to announce the winner of Best Picture in the final minutes of the show. As viewers waited for the announcement with anticipation, the 83-year-old star casually announced Oppenheimer as the winner without any suspense or acknowledgment of the other nominees first. This has caused netizens to react hilariously at the manner of the announcement.

The 96th Annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where films and actors were honored in 23 categories by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The Scarface actor appeared during the show to give away the final award of the night. However, his bland and confusing way of announcing the winner had netizens making funny memes and comments online.

"Al pacino announcing oppenheimer best picture in the most confusing way possible... that's herstory."

Fans make playful jabs at Al Pacino's Oscars faux pas

The 2024 Oscars ceremony ended the awards season with several highlights and funny moments. Messi the dog from Anatomy of a Fall made a surprise appearance, and Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken musical number was hailed as one of the best performances of the night.

Not to be outdone, Godfather star Al Pacino stepped in to make the ceremony memorable with one last moment. Host Jimmy Kimmel warned the actor to be careful since he did not want a repeat of the 2017 La La Land incident, where the wrong winner was called out.

Similar to 2017, Emma Stone took home the Best Actress award before Al Pacino appeared onstage. That year, Stone's name card was mistakenly read during the Best Picture announcement, which led people to think her film La La Land had won. Alas, the actual winner was Moonlight.

To not make the same mistake, Kimmel asked Stone's envelope to be destroyed. Following this, Al Pacino took the stage to announce the winner for Best Picture. However, the actor wasted no time beating around the bush as he opened the envelope and simply announced:

"Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer."

Consequently, netizens took to social media to make memes and playful jabs at the actor's faux pas.

With the Best Picture award, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home a total of seven awards out of its 13 nominations, including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography.

Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things won the second-most number of awards at four, including Best Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.