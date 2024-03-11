"LILY GLADSTONE ROBBED": Fans react to Killers Of The Flower Moon star losing Best Actress award to Emma Stone at Oscars

Fans of Killers of the Flower Moon were unhappy about Lily Gladstone being bested by Emma Stone for Poor Things in the Best Actress Award category at the Oscars 2024, and many took to X to express their displeasure with the same. Stone won the award for playing the role of Bella Baxter in the period fantasy, Poor Things, which is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name.

Baxter’s character in the movie – who has a child’s brain implanted into an adult’s body – was quite “controversial”, owing to the movie’s heavy featuring of nudity, as reported by The Guardian. The outlet also reported that Stone was “visibly overwhelmed” when the award was announced, and addressed Lily Gladstone as her main rival in her speech, while remarking, “I’m in awe of you.”

Fans, who believe Gladstone should have won in the category, soon took to social media to express their disappointment with the result, with one fan noting how the actress was "robbed" of her title.

Expand Tweet

Netizens call Emma Stone winning the Oscar over Lily Gladstone “a mistake”

Expand Tweet

This is the second time Stone has won the Best Actress Award at the Oscars, with the first time being in 2017 for La La Land. She was also nominated for the award in 2015 for Birdman and 2019 for The Favorite, but didn’t win the title either time. Besides the Oscars, Emma Stone has also won the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for her portrayal of Baxter in Poor Things.

As captured in a video footage uploaded by a Killers of the Flower Moon fan on X, Emma Stone was seen addressing Lily Gladstone in her victory speech.

“It’s been such an honor to be doing this with you and I hope we keep doing this together.”

Harper’s Bazaar shared earlier this month how, since the first premier of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes festival in May 2023, Lily Gladstone has been ranked as the top contender for the Best Actress Award at the Oscars by several award pundits. Gladstone’s nomination for the Oscars led to her becoming the first-ever Indigenous person nominated for the category.

In the movie, Lily Gladstone plays the character of Mollie Kyle, a member of the Osage family with deep connections to the oil-rich lands of Oklahoma, and the wife of Ernest Burkhart, whose character is played by Leonardo di Caprio.

Many fans of Killers of the Flower Moon have taken to X to share their disappointment for Gladstone not winning the Best Actress Award at the Oscars.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Lily Gladstone was on the verge of “pausing her acting ambitions to work at the Washington State Department of Agriculture” right before she got cast in the movie.

Gladstone is reportedly passionate about bees, whose populations were negatively impacted by the invasive species of Asian giant hornets. The actress was looking for “a seasonal data-analytics job” tracking hornets at the state department when she got a Zoom request from Martin Scorsese.

Alison Willmore, a film critic at Vulture, called Lily Gladstone “the unflinching face of an American tragedy in Martin Scorsese’s historical epic.” While the actress might not have won the Oscars, her portrayal of Mollie in Killers of the Flower Moon has led her to win the Best Performance by an Actress in Motion Picture Award at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild.