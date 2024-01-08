Lily Gladstone net worth: Fortune explored as Killers of the Flower Moon star becomes first indigenous person to win Golden Globe for Best Actress

Lily Gladstone took home an award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, thus creating history. The actress, who starred in Martin Scorsese's film, became the first indigenous person to win a Golden Globe in this category, as per The New York Times.

Apart from Lily Gladstone, the contenders for the award were Greta Lee (Past Lives), Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

After winning the award, Gladstone took the stage to give an acceptance speech and said:

"I’m so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language — which I’m not fluent in up here. In this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera."

She continued:

"This is a historic win — it doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now — holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film at this table over here, and my mother, Tantoo Cardinal, standing on all of your shoulders."

Lily Gladstone made her film debut in Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian

Lily Gladstone's net worth currently stands at $900,000, as per Idol Net Worth. According to a 2023 report by CAKnowledge, her monthly income is approximately $15,000.

She was a performer with Seattle's Stone Soup Theatre Company when she was younger. She also performed with the touring theater group Living Voices. When Gladstone was a teenager, she began taking on roles as an extra.

Alongside Misty Upham, she made her film debut in Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian in 2012. The movie starred Benicio del Toro, Mathieu Almaric, Gary Farmer, Misty Upham, and A Martinez and had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gladstone's second major appearance was in the 2013 film Winter in the Blood, which was written and directed by brothers Alex and Andrew J. Smith, and produced by Native American writer Sherman Alexie. It was based on the best-seller by James Welch.

The actress also appeared in The Miracle Worker (2014), Buster's Mal Heart (2016), First Cow (2019), and The Unknown Country (2022).

Furthermore, she also won the Boston Society of Film Critics Award and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for her breakthrough performance as Jamie in Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women.

She was also nominated for a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actress and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female.

Fans hailed Lily Gladstone for her role in the 2023 movie Killers of the Flower Moon. She also received a National Board of Review award for Finest Actress and was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress.

The 37-year-old portrayed Mollie Kyle in the film and received her first Golden Globe nomination for her role.

Speaking in the Blackfeet language, Lily Gladstone opened her acceptance speech. She then explained why she did so and said:

"I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, the beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this. I'm here with my mom, who, even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom, so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up."

Gladstone took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her depiction of Mollie Kyle in Killers of the Flower Moon. The film sheds light on the series of murders targeting the members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s.