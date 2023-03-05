That’s My Jam season 2 release date and air time on NBC

That’s My Jam is back on NBC. The musical game show will premiere on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock the day after the television premiere.

The first episode of the show will feature Jason Derulo and Nicole Scherzinger in one team, and Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels in another. The celebrities will participate in trivia games and performances like Don't Fear the Speaker, Air Guitar, and Launch the Mic.

Like the previous season, the show is a spin-off of multiple musical segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon himself, the game show will feature two teams competing in multiple musical challenges to win money for the charity of their choice.

NBC's That’s My Jam will have 10 episodes this season

That’s My Jam will showcase two teams of celebrities playing trivia-based games like Perfect Mash-Up and Wheel of Impossible Karaoke. They will also have to give “unforgettable” musical performances and dance to earn money for their chosen charity. Alongside offering a glimpse of what to expect, the trailer for the show also features celebrity contestants getting sprayed with water after losing a few rounds.

While the first season of That’s My Jam has six episodes, season 2 of the show will have 10 episodes in total. The upcoming installment will also have a special episode featuring the series' best performers. Some celebrities who will be featured in this show’s season, out of a total of 40, are Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper, Quinta Brunson, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Joel McHale, French Montana, Keke Palmer, and Jay Pharoah.

Other contestants include Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, Mike “The Miz”, Quavo, Will.I.Am, and Saweetie. NBC's description of the season reads,

"Jimmy Fallon hosts some of today's biggest stars as they play a variety of music- and dance-inspired games, competing head-to-head and mic-to-mic for five rounds of friendly competition, unforgettable moments and hilarious performances."

That's My Jam is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and the show's executive producers are Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen, and Mike Yurchuk. Some of the games that the celebrity guests will participate in this season are:

Bop Quiz: A retro trivia game only for music fans Don’t Fear the Speaker: Partners identify each other’s songs when the lyrics are changed to ridiculous words Drawing a Blank: Partners try to guess songs using music-based clues in a virtual reality-based game More Than a Feeling: The Can You Feel It? Game from the Tonight show where contestants guess what’s under the table without seeing it Turn the Beat Around: A game where the contestants will have to play musical charades in a giant spinning turn table as their partner tries to guess the name on the song on a rotating platform

The contestants will also play Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, One Song Many Genres, Disco Charades, Undercover Covers, Launch the Mic, Random Instrument Challenge and Megamix.

The first season of That’s My Jam premiered in November 2021, and it currently has 8.8 million viewers across all platforms. The holiday special episode of the first season aired on December 5 and was watched by 2.39 million viewers.

Fresh episodes of That’s My Jam will air on NBC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

