”That's pretty shallow": What did Chanel West Coast write in her farewell post? MTV Ridiculousness star faces backlash online  

Having been with MTV's Ridiculousness for about 30 seasons, Chanel West Coast announced her departure from the comedy series.

As per a report by People magazine, the entertainer has signed a development deal with Paramount Media Networks. This week, she announced that she will leave her MTV show Ridiculousness and start her own unscripted series. Paramount Media Networks, MTV's parent company, will be involved in the deal.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chanel West Coast explained how she's following her dreams and expressed her excitement for her new venture.

Consequently, fans have been very opinionated about this decision, and many have been discussing their feelings towards her farewell message. One fan pointed out how she didn't even thank Rob Dyrdek in the final farewell message, declaring, "That's pretty shallow."

Instagram users' reactions on Chanel West Coast leaving MTV's Ridiculousness (Image via Instagram/ @chanelwestcoast)

A former professional skateboarder, Rob Dyrdek is an entrepreneur, actor, producer, and reality TV personality. His most popular shows include Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, and Ridiculousness. The first time Chanel West Coast met Rob Dyrdek was through his cousin, Scott "Big Cat" Pfaff.

Chanel West Coast was one of the stars of Dyrdek's reality television series before co-hosting 700 episodes across 30 seasons of Ridiculousness.

In addition to being co-hosts of MTV's Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast and Rob Dyrdek were also friends off-screen, as shown in Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, which documented their real-life friendship.

News of Chanel West Coast's unscripted series sparked trolling from fans

In addition to posting an image reporting her departure from the show, Chanel West Coast also wrote in the caption:

“I’m SO excited for this next chapter! To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu series tv show coming out soon! I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well.”

In her post, she also thanked MTV, Paramount, and all those fans who have supported her over the years. Additionally, she said that she would be delivering "fire music, film & television soon."

Following her farewell post, while some fans expressed how much they would miss her on MTV's Ridiculousness, several people commented on how she did not thank Rob Dyrdek.

What's next for Chanel?

In a recent interview, the 34-year-old MTV star got very realistic about what fans can expect from her upcoming series, saying that throughout the series, she will focus mainly on her relationship with her boyfriend Dom Fenison, and their 4-month-old daughter, Bowie Breeze Fenison.

During an interview with E! News, Chanel stated:

"You can expect a lot of craziness. I'm a mom now, I have a career. [Dom] has a busy career. It's just basically our lives and all of the chaos that goes on with the family and with the business stuff."

Additionally, she shared how the series will showcase her authentic self:

"On Ridiculousness, I'm just a co-host. They don't really get to know my story and what I'm up to. Now they're gonna know beyond what I'm up to — they're gonna basically see me rolling out of bed with eye boogers."

The hosts did mention Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim as people she will miss as she leaves the show. She also added the hilarious video she sees online of them.

