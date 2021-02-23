Watch: Logan Paul's 'Ridiculousness' co-star Chanel West Coast predicts the result of Floyd Mayweather fight

Logan Paul's 'Ridiculousness' co-star Chanel West Coast gave a funny reaction when she hinted that the he may be at risk of getting knocked out against Floyd Mayweather. Chanel West Coast is the co-host of 'Ridiculousness', a famous clip show on which Logan Paul recently appeared as a guest. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was welcomed to the episode by Chanel and fellow co-host Rob Dyrdek.

As the talk turned to the financial benefits of a potential fight against Floyd Mayweather, Chanel told Logan Paul:

That's worth a knockout. And I'm not saying you're gonna get knocked out.

Chanel West Coast cut in with her comment as her co-host Dyrdek was talking about the possibility of a Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight. Heaping praises on Logan Paul's boxing career, Dyrdek said:

"This boxing career has been amazing. I paid for your fights on PPV. They were competitive and thrilling, right? And mindblowing. I don't know what the odds are but if you somehow rope Floyd Mayweather into a fight and you somehow make like a 100 million, it will be the most extraordinary thing about that."

Logan Paul is likely to fight Floyd Mayweather.

A fight been Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was announced for the first time in December 2020. The YouTube star turned professional boxer revealed via Instagram that the bout was scheduled for 20 February, 2021. According to reports surfacing earlier this year, the fight was postponed due to contract negotiations. However, in a recent episode of 'Impaulsive', Logan Paul stated the actual reasons for the delay:

"Some business complications I would say. So (go a little) easy with the rumors that there's no interest. I do need to say that this fight broke every single combat sports record for pre-sale pay-per-view numbers. I don't want to get the narrative twisted because yeah... we had a leak inside our camp about the fight being postponed then everyone made up their own reasons why they thought that was happening I would just say (point number) A Covid... We wanna have a packed arena somewhere that Floyd and I wanna do B just the business side of things. We have gotta iron them out. He's got a lot of people on his team, Al Haymon got involved. If you know boxing you know what that means to get an actual deal done and figuring out a venue," Logan Paul said during the show.