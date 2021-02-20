Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul fight may take longer than expect, but it is happening

Floyd Mayweather stated that his fight with Logan Paul has to wait until they can use the Raiders' Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mayweather stated that his fight against Logan Paul needs to wait until they can fill a stadium with 80,000 people. He made it clear that he does not want to do it during the restrictions of the pandemic. Mayweather specifically mentioned the Raiders' Stadium in Las Vegas.

Related: Logan Paul ridicules Floyd Mayweather's height in photoshopped Instagram post

Mayweather has always been savvy about money-making. He has agreed to many fights, like his fight against McGregor, to gain a big payday. He knows that his fight with Logan Paul is also just to bring in money and publicity. The potential profit of his fight against Logan is too big to waste.

Logan got some balls his dr told him not to box ever again when he did a scan on his brain it's dangerous if he get hit on the head. Anw let's wish him luck. — Marianawakim (@Marianawakim1) February 19, 2021

The city of Las Vegas has been subject to many shutdowns at the order from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. The Nevada Governor has made Vegas stop many fights and has shut down the strip before to try and fight the pandemic. This makes a boxing exhibition match in Las Vegas a risky situation for investors.

Even though Floyd Mayweather lives in Los Angeles, he has spent a large chunk of his career fighting in Las Vegas. He is aware of the situation and will continue to monitor the city until he can fight there again.

Related: "He's old, money hungry, and scared": Jake Paul calls Floyd Mayweather a clown

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather will wait until Las Vegas is ready

Mayweather is retired, he does not need to fight immediately. He can wait another year for the quarantine to end and it would make no difference to him. He is being patient for the opportunity to make a big payday.

The mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, has been trying to reopen the city to support events like this. Until she can get her city back to its former glory, Vegas will not be able to really utilize its new stadium. The Raiders stadium's space would be wasted on a strictly Pay-Per-View fight or a fight where most of the audience will be cardboard cutouts like at the Superbowl.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: The Logan Paul v. Floyd Mayweather will not be happening any time soon. Logan claims he’s still waiting on a date for the fight. The fight was originally scheduled for February 20 2021. pic.twitter.com/ClKUY0WLIJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 19, 2021

Logan Paul is aware of this as well, and is seemingly willing to wait as long as it takes. It is a good thing that Logan is continuing to prepare, as fighting the champ is going to be no joke. Hopefully, the two will set a new date before the year has ended.

Related: When is the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight?