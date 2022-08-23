The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade - What happened to Doris Angleton?

The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade is all set to rerun a new episode this week, featuring the case of Doris Angleton, who was brutally shot to death in her Houston home in 1997. This upcoming episode is titled The Lone Star. It originally aired on November 5, 2018.

When Doris Angleton's murder was investigated, authorities discovered everything from affairs to lies to murderous accusations between two brothers. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A woman is shot in her home, and the police assumes the shooting is linked to her husband's bookmaking business. During the investigation it is brought to light that she's having an affair that started in an Internet chat room."

Unlike the synopsis, which focuses mainly on the affair, the real case was much more complicated.

Doris Angleton was shot twelve times

A perfect wife with a peal of infectious laughter, Doris is remembered fondly by almost everyone who knew her. 46-year-old Doris Angleton was one of the most beautiful women in the upscale neighborhood.

Slender, athletic, and attractive, Doris was regularly hired by a River Oaks area image consultant to be a model of the "ideal body type" at local fashion seminars.

Mary Hill, one of Doris' friends from her aerobics club, said:

"You would start smiling the moment you saw her,...It was amazing how many people considered Doris one of their best friends. It wasn’t only that she loved to laugh. She always took the time to talk to you about any problem you were having."

Doris and Bob Angleton, who would later be accused of Doris' murder, had twin girls, Niki and Ali. Niki recalled:

"I remember really specific things. Like every morning we would wake up to her laughing, and she had an incredible laugh like, really, really loud, really like vibrant, and it just made you want to get up and go downstairs and see what's going on."

The beautiful and seemingly perfect life of the Angletons was torn apart on April 16, 1997, when the police found Doris Angleton's body in the kitchen, with seven bullets in her head and five in her chest.

The police initially suspected Bob Angleton, and he was even arrested. An audio tape with voices of two men discussing the 'plan' was the only piece of evidence in the first phase of the investigation.

Though prosecutors tried to pin this on Bob, he successfully got away after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of Doris Angleton. The case, however, was far from over. The following years saw the DA trying to prosecute Bob again, and Bob, claiming his innocence, trying to flee the country.

What followed was a long-drawn saga where Bob accused his brother and authorities alleged that Bob and his brother planned this together. Ultimately, Bob was handed out a sentence of 12 years in federal prison for the charges of passport and tax fraud.

Though his current whereabouts are unknown, The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade will explore the case in more detail when it airs on August 23, 2022, on ID at 9.00 p.m EST.

